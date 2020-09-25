Lady O takes third at Pius Invite

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice girls golf team finished third out of 11 teams Thursday at the Lincoln Pius X Invite at Holmes Golf Course.
The Lady O finished with a team score of 372, which was actually tied for the second best score with Omaha Duchesne. Lincoln Christian won the team championship with a score of 370.
"It was a good day for the girls," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "We were able to eliminate some big numbers and putted better at times."
Lincoln Lutheran was fourth in the standings with a 374 followed by York (378), Millard North JV (390), Marian JV (392), Tri County (393), Pius X Gold (396), Papillion La Vista JV (420) and Omaha Gross (488).
Blake Trusty finished fourth individually with a score of 88.
"Blake had a good day getting off the tee and was very consistent," Stuart said.
Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian won the individual championship with a score of 83 while Rachel Volin of Lincoln Lutheran was second with an 85.
Beatrice's Kiera Paquette finished in 14th place with a score of 93 while Paige Southwick finished tied for 15th with a score of 93. Makenna Parde finished with a 98 while Makenna Hutt shot a 103.
"Paige and Kierra had a lot of good holes with just a small stretch where some things did not go their way," Stuart said. "It was good to see Makenna Parde back under 100 because it makes you feel better about your depth. Makenna Hutt did not play as well as usual, but with a couple adjustments, we know things can be fixed."
Beatrice will host Lincoln Pius X on Monday at the Beatrice Country Club.
"We were happy with our score today, but we know we can improve it," Stuart said.
Tri County finished eighth at the meet and were led by Ryan Sand's eighth place score of 90. Carissa Lijewski finished with a 95, Paige Bartels and Haley Pearson each finished with a 104 and Taryn VanEperen finished with a 118.
Fairbury's lone golfer, Ericka Kroeker, shot a 116.
