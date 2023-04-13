YORK -- The Norris golf team captured the York Invite championship on Thursday at York Country Club.

The Titans finished with a team score of 317, which was five strokes better than York's 322. Grand Island Central Catholic finished third at 351, Crete finished fourth at 353 and Bennington was fifth at 356.

There was a total of 19 teams competing at the tournament.

The Titans were led by Travis Tilford, whose score of 78 was just one stroke shy of individual champion Elijah Jensen of York, who finished with a 77.

Tilford's teammate, Carson Thurber, finished third individually with a score of 78. A.J Combs and Thomas Hansmeyer both finished tied for fifth with scores of 80.

Connor Roche rounded out the Norris scoring with an 82.

Beatrice competed at the York Invite and their team score of 371 was good enough for 12th place.

Trey Baehr led the way for the Orangemen. HIs score of 80 was good enough to tie for fifth place individually. Sam Wallman finished 16th with a score of 84.

Carter Murphy shot a 101 for the Orangemen while David Maurstad had a 106 and Cole Paben had a 113.

The Fairbury golf team finished with a team score of 370, which notched them 10th place.

The Jeffs were led by James Martin, who finished with an 87. Jackson Martin shot a 92 and Mikelangelo Hunt shot a 95.

Aidan Swanson shot a 96 while Connor Gerths rounded out Fairbury's scoring with a 101.

The Beatrice and Fairbury golfers will be in action again on Thursday when they compete in the Fairbury Invite at Fairbury Country Club.

Beatrice will host their home invitational on Monday, April 24 at the Beatrice Country Club.