Orangemen finish runner-up at home invite

"Preston and Bryant both got off to a much better start to finish ninth and tenth," Stuart said. "They are our leaders and when they play well, our team is going to play well."

Sam Wallman earned a 14th place medal with a score of 86 while Grant Carver rounded out the Beatrice scoring with a 98.

"Sam had a really good front nine and was able to shoot an 86 and finish 14th," Stuart said. "Grant was playing well and just had some problems on the last few holes or he would have been around 90 also."

Stuart said this tournament is a good gauge going forward for his team.

"Our district took 14 of the 15 medals in the B division, so we know our district is going to be tough," Stuart said. "Now is the time to pick out our weaknesses and work on them."

Ty Wehrs of Seward won the individual championship with a score of 76 while Joey Holling of Northwest of runner-up with a 77 and Ethan Shaw and Caden Svoboda of Aurora finished third and fourth with scores of 81.

Norris was led by Carson Thurber, whose score of 82 was good enough for fifth place. Brock Rowley finished eighth with an 83, Logan Thurber finished 11th with an 84, AJ Combs finished 12th with an 85 and Travis Tilford rounded out the Norris scoring with a 101.