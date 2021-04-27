Orangemen finish runner-up at home invite

The Beatrice boys golf team finished runner-up at their home invite on a windy Monday at Beatrice Country Club.
The Orangemen team score of 337 was just three strokes shy of tournament champion Norris, who finished with a team score of 334.
Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart said the biggest difference between Monday's tournament and the previous two tournaments is they eliminated the big numbers. They had not holes where they scored above seven.
"Our goal as a team was to shoot 340 with the wind conditions figured in," Stuart said. "We were able to do that with our 337. Hopefully we can build on this and continue to believe we can play well."
Aurora was fourth in the team standings with a 340, York was fifth with a 350, Seward wast fifth with a 355 and Bennington was sixth with a 357. The order of finish after that was Northwest , Waverly, Nebraska City, Crete, Platteview, Beatrice JV, Fairbury and Syracuse.
Trey Baehr was the top finisher for Beatrice. His score of 83 was good enough for seventh place.
"Trey battled back on the back nine to shoot a nice score," Stuart said.
Preston Paquette was Beatrice's next best finisher with an 84, which was good enough for a ninth place medal. Bryant Jurgens finished with the same score, earning himself a 10th place medal.
"Preston and Bryant both got off to a much better start to finish ninth and tenth," Stuart said. "They are our leaders and when they play well, our team is going to play well."
Sam Wallman earned a 14th place medal with a score of 86 while Grant Carver rounded out the Beatrice scoring with a 98.
"Sam had a really good front nine and was able to shoot an 86 and finish 14th," Stuart said. "Grant was playing well and just had some problems on the last few holes or he would have been around 90 also."
Stuart said this tournament is a good gauge going forward for his team.
"Our district took 14 of the 15 medals in the B division, so we know our district is going to be tough," Stuart said. "Now is the time to pick out our weaknesses and work on them."
Ty Wehrs of Seward won the individual championship with a score of 76 while Joey Holling of Northwest of runner-up with a 77 and Ethan Shaw and Caden Svoboda of Aurora finished third and fourth with scores of 81.
Norris was led by Carson Thurber, whose score of 82 was good enough for fifth place. Brock Rowley finished eighth with an 83, Logan Thurber finished 11th with an 84, AJ Combs finished 12th with an 85 and Travis Tilford rounded out the Norris scoring with a 101.
Fairbury's top finisher was Jackson Martin with a 98 while Conner Gerths shot a 114.
There was also a Class A division at the Beatrice Invite. Gretna was able to capture that team championship with a 312 while Creighton Prep was second with a 316 and Lincoln Pius X was third with a 318.
Gretna's Colton Stock won the individual championship in Class A with a 72 while Millard West's Blake Skournal was runner-up with a 74.
The Beatrice golf team will be in action again on Thursday at the Capitol City Invitational at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln.
BEATRICE INVITATIONAL
A Division
TEAM SCORES: Gretna 312, Creighton Prep 316, Lincoln Pius X 318, Millard West 327, Millard North 336, Papillion-La Vista South 343, Papillion-La Vista 344, Lincoln East 345, Lincoln Southwest 345, Fremont 355.
TOP FINISHERS: Stock, Gretna, 72; Skoumal, Millard West, 74; Boor, Creighton Prep, 76; Pesicka, Millard North, 76; Ruge, Millard North, 77; Sander, Pius X, 77; Holtmeier, Papillion-La Vista, 78; Strako, Creighton Prep, 78; Kolbas, Pius X, 78; Atkinson, Gretna, 79; Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 79; McCormack, Creighton Prep, 80; Johnson, Gretna, 80; Burger, Papillion-LV South, 80; C. Hoiberg, Pius X, 81.
B Division
TEAM SCORES: Norris 334, Beatrice 337, Aurora 340, York 350, Seward 355, Bennington 357, Northwest 383, Waverly 388, Nebraska City 398, Crete 425, Platteview 434, Beatrice JV 449, Fairbury 453, Syracuse 468.
TOP FINISHERS: Wehrs, Seward, 76; Holling, Northwest, 77; Shaw, Aurora, 81; Svoboda, Aurora, 81; C. Thurber, Norris, 82; Jensen, York, 82; Baehr, Beatrice, 83; Rowley, Norris, 83; Paquette, Beatrice, 84; Jurgens, Beatrice 84; L. Thurber, Norris, 84; Combs, Norris, 85; Buscher, Bennington, 86; Wallman, Beatrice, 86; Sahling, York, 86.