LINCOLN -- The Beatrice boys golf team traveled to the Lincoln Southwest Invite on Tuesday at Pioneer Golf Course in Lincoln.

The Orangemen finished with a team score of 332, which was good enough for 11th place out of 18 teams.

Lincoln East finished first with a score of 296, Millard West was second with a 299 and Kearney was third with a 303.

Beatrice's score was 33 shots better than Monday when they played in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

"We were a whole different team today," Stuart said.

Both Trey Baehr and Sam Wallman shot a 75 for Beatrice, which tied them for 16th place.

"Trey and Sam played very well, finishing just one shot out of a medal," Stuart said.

Beatrice's Carter Murphy shot a 90 while David Maurstad had a 92 and Cole Paben had a 104.

"Carter and David came back and played much better," Stuart said. "The competition was as strong as we have seen all year and we competed much better. This is the kind of effort we want to see. We need to go out and play with confidence to have a chance to achieve our goals."

Ben Lempke of Lincoln East was the individual champion with a 70 while York's Emmanuel Jensen was second with a 71.

In the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Monday, Beatrice finished with a team score of 365, which put them behind Wahoo's team score of 351.

"We do not feel like we gave our best effort at the conference tournament," Stuart said. "We struggled early and just didn't get it together."

Baehr was a bright spot for the Orangemen, rallying from down three strokes with three holes to play to win the individual title in a playoff hole. Wallman finished in fifth place.

Paben shot a 99, Maurstad shot a 100 and Murphy shot a 104.

The Orangemen will be in action again on Thursday when they host a dual with Norris at the Beatrice Country Club. They then wrap up their regular season on Tuesday when they travel to the Waverly Invite.