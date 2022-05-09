Orangemen golfers drop dual against Norris.

The Norris Titans came into Beatrice with one of the better golf teams in Class B and they were able to beat the Orangemen on their home course.

Norris finished with a team score of 152 at the Beatrice Country Club on Monday, which beat Beatrice's score of 177

Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart has said they knew it was going to be a tough dual.

"Norris has a really good team and has a good chance at winning the state tournament," Stuart said. "They have some really nice depth, which is what you need to have to have a good team."

Beatrice's Trey Baehr was the top individual finisher from the two teams with a score of 35. Sam Wallman was Beatrice's second best finisher with a score of 40.

"Trey had a really good day and showed a lot of consistency the whole round," Stuart said. "He did what we expect of a number one golfer. Sam had a couple holes he'd like to have back, but was able to fight back and get some birdies and was still able to shoot a good round."

Carson Saathoff shot a 49 for Beatrice while Drew Gleason had a 53. Grant Carver rounded out the team's scoring with a 55.

Norris was led by Brock Rowley and A.J. Combs, who both shot a 37 while Logan Thurber turned in a score of 38. Carson Thurber shot a 40 and Travis Tilford rounded out the Norris scoring with a 43.

Beatrice wrapped up their regular season on Tuesday at the Waverly Invite.

The Orangemen will get another crack at Norris on Monday when they host the B-3 District tournament at BCC. Other teams involved will be Adams Central, Aurora, Crete, Hastings, Minden, Northwest, Seward, Wahoo, Waverly and York.

The top three teams from each district and the top 10 individual finishers from each district advance to Class B State, which will be hosted by Scottsbluff.

"We have eight days to figure out how to eliminate those big numbers," Stuart said.

