Orangemen golfers fall to Norris in home dual

The Beatrice boys golf team fell in their final meet of the regular season Thursday at the Beatrice Country Club.

The Orangemen hosted Norris. The Titans finished with a team score of 159, which was 13 strokes better than Beatrice's score of 172.

"Norris played well today," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "They were the better team."

Beatrice's Trey Bryant tied for the low score of the day with a 37. Norris' Brock Rowley also had a 37.

"Trey had a nice day leading our team," Stuart said.

Bryant Jurgens was the next best finisher for Beatrice with a 42 while Preston Paquette had a 46, Sam Wallman had a 47 and Grant Carver had a 49.

A.J. Combs was the next best finisher for Norris with a 39 while Logan Thurber had a 40, Carson Thurber had a 43 and Connor Roche had a 45.

Both Beatrice and Norris will return to action om May 17 when they travel to the B-3 District Tournament at York Country Club. Both teams will be vying for a spot in the Class B State Tournament at the Elks Country Club in Columbus on May 25 and 26.