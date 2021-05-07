Orangemen golfers fall to Norris in home dual

The Beatrice boys golf team fell in their final meet of the regular season Thursday at the Beatrice Country Club.
The Orangemen hosted Norris. The Titans finished with a team score of 159, which was 13 strokes better than Beatrice's score of 172.
"Norris played well today," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "They were the better team."
Beatrice's Trey Bryant tied for the low score of the day with a 37. Norris' Brock Rowley also had a 37.
"Trey had a nice day leading our team," Stuart said.
Bryant Jurgens was the next best finisher for Beatrice with a 42 while Preston Paquette had a 46, Sam Wallman had a 47 and Grant Carver had a 49.
A.J. Combs was the next best finisher for Norris with a 39 while Logan Thurber had a 40, Carson Thurber had a 43 and Connor Roche had a 45.
Both Beatrice and Norris will return to action om May 17 when they travel to the B-3 District Tournament at York Country Club. Both teams will be vying for a spot in the Class B State Tournament at the Elks Country Club in Columbus on May 25 and 26.
"We have 11 days to continue to work on our weaknesses," Stuart said. "This is the time when we are supposed to peak and we need to rise to the occasion."
Other teams competing against Beatrice and Norris in the B-3 District will be Adams Central, Aurora, Crete, Fairbury, Hastings, Minden, Northwest, Seward, Waverly and York.
The top three teams in the district advance to state as well as the top 10 individuals.
SCC golfers heading to Nationals
LINCOLN – Once again, the SCC Storm Men’s Golf team is heading to the National Tournament.
The Storm won the Region IX Tournament in York earlier this week. SCC’s final score was 885, while Central Community College totaled 1052. They will head to Indiana, May 18-21 to compete in the NJCAA DII National Championship Tournament.
“I’m excited to have qualified for our 16th straight national tournament,” said Calvin Freeman, Storm Head Golf Coach. “It’s been a challenging spring weather-wise, but hopefully as the weather warms our scores will drop. The guys will be ready to peak at the national tournament in hopes that we can come home with a solid finish.”
The NJCAA National Tournament will be held at the Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana. Freeman said the team is looking forward to this next challenge, especially in light of not playing last year.
“They’ve worked extremely hard and have lost an entire season due to COVID-19, so we’re chomping at the bit to see how we match up with the top teams in the country.”
The Regional IX Tournament consisted of three rounds. Geronimo Narizzano led the way for SCC with scores of 70, 72 and 73 for a total of 215. Allan Osornio had scores of 74, 75 and 69 for a total of 218.
Ander Ibarra had scores of 75, 76 and 74 for a score of 225. Andrew Paquette, a Beatrice High School graduate, had scores of 77, 74 and 80 for a total of 231. Joshua Norris rounded out the scoring for the Storm with scores of 78, 79 and 76 for a total of 233.