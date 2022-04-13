Orangemen golfers finish 5th at York Invite

YORK -- In tough conditions at the York Country Club on Tuesday, the Beatrice boys golf team was able to come away with a fifth place finish at the York Invite.

The Orangemen finished with a team score of +85, which put them behind Norris (+45), York (+66), York JV (+78) and Crete (+83).

"It was a day with some unbelievable winds and our team learned a lot about ourselves and how to play in tough conditions," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart.

Trey Baehr led the way for Beatrice with a score of 83, which was good enough for fifth place. Sam Wallman shot the same score and finished sixth.

"Sam was very consistent and played his best golf of the year," Stuart said. "Drew had a nice front nine and just had some trouble on the back nine with his short game."

Drew Gleason shot a 98, Grant Carver shot a 101 and Carter Murphy rounded out the Orangemen scoring with a 110.

"Grant made a big number on the front, but continued to grind it out on the back to improve his back nine score in tough conditions," Stuart said. "Carter played played varsity this year for the first time. He continues to get experience and now needs to learn from his playing time. Our players continue to get valuable experience, but now it's time to use this experience to make ourselves a better golf team."

Team champion Norris was led by Carson Thurber's score of 81, which was good enough for third place. A.J. Combs shot the same score and finished fourth. Brock Rowley shot a seventh place score of 83 while Travis Tilford shot a 10th place score of 87.

York's Emmanuel Jensen was the individual champion with a score of 77.

On Monday, Beatrice hosted a dual with Fairbury at the Beatrice Country Club. Beatrice finished with a team score of 178, which beat Fairbury's score of 210.

Baehr led the way for Beatrice with a 38 while Wallman shot a 42, Carver shot a 48, Murphy shot a 50 and Gleason shot a 52.

Beatrice also recently played in a triangular against Omaha Skutt and Waverly. The Orangemen finished with a score of 171, which fell behind Omaha Skutt's score of 171, but ahead of Waverly's score of 173.

Baehr and Murphy led the way for the Orangemen with scores of 42 while Gleason finished with a 43 and Wallman finished with a 44. Carver rounded out the Beatrice scoring with a 55.

Beatrice will be in action again on Thursday, April 21 when they travel to the Fairbury Invite. They will then host their home invitational on Monday, April 25 at the Beatrice Country Club.

