Orangemen golfers finish 8th at state

Stuart said it was just a tough end of the season for senior Paquette.

"He had a tough last month and things just weren't working out for him," Stuart said. "I was happy he was able to get this season, though, after having to miss last year due to Covid. He put in a lot of time and deserved this chance to play and we will miss having him and Bryant next year."

Stuart said one of their biggest goals was to qualify for state, which his team accomplished.

"To finish where we did, we feel like that's a pretty good accomplishment for this group," Stuart said. "The seniors fought through a pandemic and found a way to have a pretty good year. We were conference champions, played well at our home invite and had a lot of other runner-up finishes. They have a lot to be proud of."

Norris finished third in the team standing with a two day score of 664. McCook finished fourth with a 679 and York finished fifth with a 680.

Brock Rowley led the way for Norris with an 81 on Wednesday after shooting a 79 on Tuesday. His two day score of 160 was good enough for eighth place individually.

Logan Thurber duplicated his 81 from Tuesday, giving him a two day score of 162, which was good enough to tie for 13th. place.