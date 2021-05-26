Orangemen golfers finish 8th at state

COLUMBUS -- The Beatrice boys golf team wrapped up the season with an eighth place finish at state.
The Orangemen finished with a two day score of 695 at Elks Country Club in Columbus, which was just two strokes shy of seventh place Bennington and four strokes shy of sixth place Alliance.
Mount Michael won the team championship with a score of 652 and Omaha Skutt was runner-up with a score of 655.
Stuart said overall, he thought it was a good tournament for his team.
"I thought it was a good tournament for the most part," Stuart said. "One thing we talked about all year was eliminating the big number and we just weren't able to do that this week. Those big numbers are the difference between finishing eighth and finishing fifth."
Bryant Jurgens and Trey Baehr led the way for the Orangemen on Wednesday, both shooting an 82.
Jurgens, a senior, shot an 85 on Tuesday for a two day score of 167, which put him in a tie for 19th place.
"Bryant competed like crazy on the back nine to give himself a chance," Stuart said. "I think he, as well as several others on our team, tried a little too hard on the back nine instead of just letting things happen. He just pressed a little bit. But we got a good three years from Bryant and he led us today like we knew he could."
Baehr shot an 82 on Tuesday, giving him a two day score of 168, which tied him for 22nd place.
"Trey putted much better today," Stuart said. "The biggest thing for him is the experience he gained this year during the season and here at the state tournament. This was a good learning experience for him and we know he's got a bright future for us."
Sam Wallman paced the Orangemen on Tuesday with an 82 and he followed that up with an 87 on Wednesday for a two day score of 169.
"Sam led us yesterday and played pretty well again today," Stuart said. "In the middle of the back nine, he struggled with a couple penalties and that ended up being the difference between a descent round and a really good round. We expect Sam to come back strong next year as well."
Drew Gleason shot a 97 on Wednesday after shooting a 96 on Tuesday, giving him a two day score of 193.
"Drew kind of did what we asked him to do," Stuart said. "We wanted him to play bogey golf and he may have been a little higher than that, but he got a good taste of the state tournament and we expect him and the other sophomores to have good summers and come back strong next year."
Preston Paquette wrapped up his state tournament with a 98 on Wednesday after shooting a 97 on Tuesday, giving him a two day score of 195.
Stuart said it was just a tough end of the season for senior Paquette.
"He had a tough last month and things just weren't working out for him," Stuart said. "I was happy he was able to get this season, though, after having to miss last year due to Covid. He put in a lot of time and deserved this chance to play and we will miss having him and Bryant next year."
Stuart said one of their biggest goals was to qualify for state, which his team accomplished.
"To finish where we did, we feel like that's a pretty good accomplishment for this group," Stuart said. "The seniors fought through a pandemic and found a way to have a pretty good year. We were conference champions, played well at our home invite and had a lot of other runner-up finishes. They have a lot to be proud of."
Norris finished third in the team standing with a two day score of 664. McCook finished fourth with a 679 and York finished fifth with a 680.
Brock Rowley led the way for Norris with an 81 on Wednesday after shooting a 79 on Tuesday. His two day score of 160 was good enough for eighth place individually.
Logan Thurber duplicated his 81 from Tuesday, giving him a two day score of 162, which was good enough to tie for 13th. place.
Carson Thurber shot an 82 on Wednesday after shooting an 89 on Tuesday for a two day score of 171. A.J Combs shot an 83 on Wednesday after shooting a 93 on Tuesday and Connor Roche shot an 83 on Wednesday after shooting an 88 on Tuesday.