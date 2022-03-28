Orangemen golfers finish runner-up at Seward

SEWARD -- The Beatrice boys golf team opened their season at the Seward Invite on Friday and finished runner-up.

The Orangemen finished with a team score of 362, which was bested only by Lincoln Pius X's 350. Aurora finished just one stroke behind Beatrice for third place and Seward finished fourth with a 366.

Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart said it was good to get on a golf course and play 18 holes.

"It has been a tough start with the weather," Stuart said. "The winds were very strong, but I thought we did a good job for this time of the year and battled for the most part to the end."

Trey Baehr led the way for Beatrice with an 85, which was good enough for third place individually. Sam Wallman shot an 89, which was good enough for 10th place. Grant Carver and Drew Gleason shot a 94 each, which was good enough to tie for 17th place. In his first varsity meet, Carter Murphy rounded out Beatrice's scoring with a 104.

"We have not competed in a tournament and we know we have a number of things to work on," Stuart said. "We do not have much time as our next tournament is Tuesday in Gretna and we are going to be seeing some of the top teams in Class B."

Fairbury also competed at the Seward Invite on Friday. Aidan Swanson and Jackson Martin finished with a 99 each while Ben Starr shot a 113, Connor Gerths shot a 118 and Mikelangelo Hunt shot a 123.

The Beatrice golf team will travel to the Gretna Invite on Tuesday before hosting a triangular on Monday, April 4 at the Beatrice Country Club.

