Orangemen golfers heading to state

YORK -- The Beatrice boys golf team is once again heading to the Class B State Golf Tournament.
The Orangemen finished third in the B-3 District Monday at York Country Club. They had a team score of 333, which put them behind district champion York's 307 and runner-up Norris' 327.
The top three teams in each district advance to state. Beatrice finished eight stokes ahead of Aurora and 10 strokes ahead of Seward.
It's the ninth consecutive year Beatrice has qualified for state, but it wasn't looking good for the Orangemen early.
"We didn't get off to a good start," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "But I think one of the best things about this team is we've learned how to grind things out and our kids competed all the way to the end."
Trey Baehr finished third place individually for the Orangemen. The sophomore shot a 74, which tied him for first with Ryan Seevers and Emmanuel Jensen -- both of York. A playoff determined the order of finish.
"Trey (Baehr) got off to a nice start and when he made a bogey, he'd find a way to make a birdie," Stuart said. "He got to hole 16 and knew it was close, so he finished birdie, birdie to get into a playoff. He showed a lot of guts and played well in the playoff by going par, par, par, but it just wasn't quite good enough."
Sam Wallman turned in Beatrice's next best score of 83.
"Sam had a tough first hole, but then came back with par, birdie," Stuart said. "We try to instill in these kids that it's 18 holes and that if you have one bad hole, there's still a lot of golf left. He competed like crazy and finished both nines very well."
Bryant Jurgens and Drew Gleason both shot scores of 88.
"Bryant (Jurgens) once again did everything he could to make sure he was going to finish off the best he could," Stuart said. "With three holes to go, we were looking for him to finish one over or better and he was able to do that for us. We know we can get him off to a better start and he'll play better next week."
Stuart said Gleason was a pleasant surprise for his team on Monday.
"Drew (Gleason) played varsity for us early in the season and we gave him a little break to get a couple things fixed," Stuart said. "He got off to a great start and finished the first four holes one-under. He had a little trouble putting, but on the last three holes he knew exactly what he needed to do, which was keep his score close to the kid from Seward he was playing with. He knew we were trying to make it to state and he did what he needed to do."
Preston Paquette rounded out the Beatrice scoring with a 94.
"Preston had the best range session he had all year and then played the first hole beautifully," Stuart said. "He got through 2 and 3, but hit a ball out on 4 and two out on 5. But he didn't make big numbers on the back nine and we could have still used his score and still qualified for state. That's why we always tell the kids to continue grinding because we never know which four scores we're going to use."
Norris is also advancing to the Class B State with their runner-up finish.
Brock Rowley led the way for the Titans. His score of 78 was good enough for seventh place individually while Logan Thurber finished ninth with a score of 81.
Carson Thurber shot an 82 for Norris while AJ Combs shot an 86 and Connor Roche shot a 95.
The NSAA Class B State Golf Championships are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Stuart said they're going to go to state to shoot their best and just see how things shake out.
"The kids understand and know what we have to do," Stuart said. "We're going to go to state, play the first day and do the best we can and see where we end up at. We are encouraged because we just played in the toughest district in Class B and still advanced, so we think if we can keep our scores down, we can finish well."