Orangemen golfers heading to state

Sam Wallman turned in Beatrice's next best score of 83.

"Sam had a tough first hole, but then came back with par, birdie," Stuart said. "We try to instill in these kids that it's 18 holes and that if you have one bad hole, there's still a lot of golf left. He competed like crazy and finished both nines very well."

Bryant Jurgens and Drew Gleason both shot scores of 88.

"Bryant (Jurgens) once again did everything he could to make sure he was going to finish off the best he could," Stuart said. "With three holes to go, we were looking for him to finish one over or better and he was able to do that for us. We know we can get him off to a better start and he'll play better next week."

Stuart said Gleason was a pleasant surprise for his team on Monday.

"Drew (Gleason) played varsity for us early in the season and we gave him a little break to get a couple things fixed," Stuart said. "He got off to a great start and finished the first four holes one-under. He had a little trouble putting, but on the last three holes he knew exactly what he needed to do, which was keep his score close to the kid from Seward he was playing with. He knew we were trying to make it to state and he did what he needed to do."