Orangemen golfers host Beatrice Invite

It was a cold and windy morning for prep golfers Monday at the Beatrice Country Club.

The Orangemen hosted their home invite at the Beatrice Country Club and finished fifth in the Class B division out of 13 total teams.

Beatrice had a team score of 364, which put them behind team champion Norris' score of 329 as well as York's 344, Aurora's 354 and Waverly's 361.

Finishing behind Beatrice was Minden at 366, Crete at 381, Seward at 385, Bennington at 391, Fairbury at 410, Platteview at 423, Nebraska City at 451 and Beatrice JV at 464.

Beatrice was led by Sam Wallman, who had a score of 81, which was good enough for fourth place individually. Trey Baehr finished tied for ninth with a score of 87.

Grant Carver shot a 94 for Beatrice while Carter Murphy shot a 102 and Drew Gleason shot a 103.

Team champion Norris was led by Carson Thurber, whose score of 79 was good enough for third individually. Logan Thurber finished fifth with a score of 82 while Brock Rowley and A.J. Combs finished right behind them with an 84 each, which was good enough for a tie for sixth.

Conner Roache would round out the Norris scoring with a 90.

Fairbury was led by Jackson Martin's score of 89, which was good enough for 16th place. Conner Gerths shot a 101, Aidan Swanson shot a 108, Kendrick Schoenrock shot a 112 and Ben Starr shot a 120.

The Beatrice golf team will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the Capitol City Invite. They will then travel to the Trailblazer Conference Meet in Platteview on Monday.

The Orangemen will then wrap up their season with a home dual against Norris on May 5 and the Waverly Invite on May 10 before hosting districts on May 16 at the Beatrice Country Club. If Beatrice qualifies for Class B State Tournament, it will be held on May 24-25 in Scottsbluff.

There was also a Class A Division at the Beatrice Country Club on Monday. Creighton Prep was able to claim that championship with a score of 314 while Gretna was second with a 317 and Lincoln East was third with a 318.

Millard West finished fourth with a 330 while Millard North finished fifth with a 343. The order of finish after that was Lincoln Southwest (348), Fremont (359), Papillion-LaVista (360), Lincoln Pius X (368) and Papillion-La Vista South (378).

Lincoln East's Topolski was the individual champion with a 73 while Gretna's Johnson finished second with a 76, Creighton Prep's Strako was third with a 76 and Creighton Prep's Steicher was fourth with a 76.

BEATRICE INVITATIONAL At Beatrice Country Club A TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep 314, Gretna 317, Lincoln East 318, Millard West 330, Millard North 343, Lincoln Southwest 348, Fremont 359, Papillion-La Vista 360, Lincoln Pius X 368, Papillion-La Vista South 378. A TOP FINISHERS: Topolski, Lincoln East, 73; Johnson, Gretna, 76; Strako, Creighton Prep, 76; Steicher, Creighton Prep, 76; Hohn, Millard West, 79; Mikos, Gretna, 79; Petersen, Gretna, 79; Lemke, Lincoln East, 80; Peterson, Creighton Prep, 80; Mann, Papillion-La Vista, 81. B TEAM SCORES: Norris 329, York 344, Aurora 354, Waverly 361, Beatrice 364, Minden 366, Crete 381, Seward 384, Bennington 391, Fairbury 410, Platteview 423, Nebraska City 451, Beatrice JV 464. B TOP FINISHERS: Jensen, York, 77; Walters, Aurora, 78; C. Thurber, Norris, 79; Wallman, Beatrice, 81; L. Thurber, Norris, 82; Rowley, Norris, 84; Combs, Norris, 84; Rosenthal, Waverly, 85; Knust, Aurora, 87; Baehr, Beatrice, 87.

