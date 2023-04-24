Beatrice hosted their home invitational on Monday at Beatrice Country Club.

The Orangemen had a team score of 349, which was good enough for finished fifth place behind Norris (309), York (326), Bennington (337) and Crete (340).

Trey Baehr was the top finisher for Beatrice with a score of 75, which was good enough for third place individually. Baehr lipped out a putt that would have gotten him into a playoff for first place.

"He hit a good putt, it just didn't go in," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart.

Sam Wallman was the next best finisher for Beatrice with a score of 85 while Carter Murphy shot an 89, David Maurstad shot a 100 and Cole Paben shot a 104.

"Carter (Murphy) had his best score of the year," Stuart said. "Sam (Wallman) played well on the front nine, but had a couple bad breaks on the back. David (Maurstad) was steady after the first hole and Cole (Paben) had his best nine of the year."

The Orangemen golfers will return to action on Thursday when they travel to the Lincoln North Star Invite.

Norris won the team championship at the Beatrice Invite on Monday with a score of 309.

A.J. Combs and Carson Thurber both finished with a score of 74. Combs was able to win the playoff over his teammate to capture the individual title.

Travis Tilford finished with an 80 for the Titans while Connor Roche shot an 81 and Thomas Hansmeyer shot an 88.

Fairbury also competed at the Beatrice Invite. Jackson Martin led the way for the Jeffs with an 87 while James Martin shot a 91. Ben Starr shot a 97 while Mikelangelo Hunt shot a 100 and Aidan Swanson shot a 101.

In the Class A standings, Creighton Prep was able to win the team championship with a score of 298. Lincoln East finished second with a score of 303 and Lincoln Southeast was third with a 308.

Connor Steichen of Crieighton Prep won the individual championship in Class A with a score of 71 while his teammage, Tommy Kelley, finished runner-up with a 73. Thomas Bryson of Lincoln Southeast and Ben Lemke of Lincoln East finished tied for third with a 74.