Orangemen golfers in seventh place at state

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trey Baehr was right behind Jurgens with an 85, which ties him for 26th individually.

"Trey had some troubles on the greens today," Stuart said. "There was a point early on where he may have thought he wasn't playing as well as he was and he tried to ram some putts in. He learned that you can't force it and you have to just play one shot at a time and take your pars and bogeys when you get a chance."

Drew Gleason shot a 96 for the Orangemen while Preston Paquette shot a 97.

"Drew had one of those days that could have been a lot better, but he just found ways to get in trouble and had a hard time making a bogey instead of getting double and triple bogeys," Stuart said. "Preston kind of had that same problem and those scores add up fast. But they both know what's going on now and I think they'll play better tomorrow."

Norris is currently sitting fourth in the team standing with a first day score of 337.

Brock Rowley is leading the way for the Titans with a first round score of 79, which ties him for ninth individually. Logan Thurber is tied for 14th with an opening round of 81.

Connor Roche is tied for 33rd with a first round score of 88 while Carson Thurber shot an 89 and A.J. Combs shot a 93.