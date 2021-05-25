Orangemen golfers in seventh place at state

COLUMBUS -- The Beatrice boys golf team is sitting in seventh place after the first day of the NSAA Class B State Golf Tournament.
The Orangemen shot a team score of 347 at Elks Country Club in Columbus on Tuesday. Mount Michael is in first place with a score of 325 while Omaha Skutt is second with a 333 and York is third with a 336.
Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart said the team is disappointed in how the first round went.
"We thought we could play better than we did," Stuart said. "But for four of them, this is their first taste of a state tournament, so I think we can bounce back tomorrow and play a lot better."
Sam Wallman was Beatrice's top scorer on the day with an 82, which ties him for 17th individually.
"Sam was pretty consistent today," Stuart said. "He just kind of hung around and didn't make any big numbers. He just got his bogeys and pars and didn't let things bother him and he needs to do that again tomorrow."
Bryant Jurgens was Beatrice's next best finisher with an 84. That ties him for 23rd.
"Bryant got on the double bogey train on the front nine, but would grind things out on the back nine," Stuart said. "He had our only nine-hole score in the 30s, so he showed some good leadership and gave us some hope for tomorrow."
Trey Baehr was right behind Jurgens with an 85, which ties him for 26th individually.
"Trey had some troubles on the greens today," Stuart said. "There was a point early on where he may have thought he wasn't playing as well as he was and he tried to ram some putts in. He learned that you can't force it and you have to just play one shot at a time and take your pars and bogeys when you get a chance."
Drew Gleason shot a 96 for the Orangemen while Preston Paquette shot a 97.
"Drew had one of those days that could have been a lot better, but he just found ways to get in trouble and had a hard time making a bogey instead of getting double and triple bogeys," Stuart said. "Preston kind of had that same problem and those scores add up fast. But they both know what's going on now and I think they'll play better tomorrow."
Norris is currently sitting fourth in the team standing with a first day score of 337.
Brock Rowley is leading the way for the Titans with a first round score of 79, which ties him for ninth individually. Logan Thurber is tied for 14th with an opening round of 81.
Connor Roche is tied for 33rd with a first round score of 88 while Carson Thurber shot an 89 and A.J. Combs shot a 93.
The State Golf Meet will conclude on Wednesday. Alliance is currently one stroke ahead of Beatrice while McCook is eight strokes ahead of them and Norris is 10 strokes ahead of them.