The Beatrice boys golf team kicked off their season on a chilly afternoon at Beatrice Country Club.

The Orangemen hosted Fairbury Tuesday afternoon and were able to defeat the Jeffs. Beatrice finished with a team score of 186, which was 11 strokes better than Fairbury's 197.

Beatrice was led by Trey Baehr, who finished with a score of 38. Sam Wallman was the second best finisher with a score of 42.

"It was nice to get the season underway and our two returning varsity players had good scores," sad Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "I know both of them feel like they left a shot or two out there, but it was still a good day."

David Maurstad was Beatrice's third best player with a score of 51. Carter Murphy and Cole Paben rounded out the scoring for Beatrice with a 55 and 61 respectively.

"David, playing in his first varsity meet, played well," Stuart said. "Carter and Cole had a few big numbers and they will need to work hard to eliminate these as the year goes on."

Fairbury was led by Jackson Martin, who shot a 46. James Martin wasn't far behind him with a 48.

Ben Starr shot a 51 for the Jeffs while Aidan Swanson and Connor Gerths both shot a 52.

The Beatrice boys golf team will be in action again on Friday when they travel to the Seward Invite. They will play at the Gretna Invite on Tuesday, March 28. Beatrice's next home competition will be on April 24 when they host the Beatrice Invite.

Orangemen soccer falls to Ralston

The Beatrice boys soccer team had their home opener on Tuesday and fell to Ralston 1-0 at the House of Orange.

The two teams were tied 0-0 at half time before the Rams were able to break through for a goal in the second half.

Beatrice falls to 0-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they host York in a doubleheader with the Lady O.

The Beatrice girls game against York is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Thursday with the boys to follow at 6:45 p.m.