The Beatrice boys golf team competed in their first tournament of the year at the Seward Invite and finished tied for third.

The Orangemen finished with a team score of 345, which was tied with Aurora. The two teams finished behind team champion Crete’s score of 326 and Lincoln Christian’s runner-up score of 340.

“We played well the front nine, but just started to run out of steam on the back nine,” said Beatrice coach Dick Stuart. “Our kids competed, but just started to mentally and physically tire. For us to have two guys playing in their first varsity golf tournament and another playing varsity for just part of last year, I thought this was a good first tournament.”

Trey Baehr shot a 73, which was tied for the best individual score with Crete’s Brock Heusinkvelt. Baehr came up short in the playoff to finish runner-up.

“Trey had a good day,” Stuart said. “He was right there on the second playoff hole and the kid from Crete made a very good recovery shot from the trees and won the playoff.”

Sam Wallman finished third with a score of 78.

“Sam played like we know he can and finished third with a 78,” Stuart said.

Carter Murphy finished with a 95 while David Maurstad finished with a 99 and Cole Paben shot a 108.

“Carter made some good strides from how he played in the first dual,” Stuart said. “David was one I thought got tired on the back nine, but kept on going and broke 100. Cole improved on the back nine and also played much better than the first dual.”

Stuart said this tournament was a good measuring stick for his team as these are many of the teams they will be competing against at districts.

“So now we need to work hard every day so we give ourselves a chance come district time,” Stuart said.

The Beatrice boys golf team will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to the Gretna Invite.