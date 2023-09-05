GRAND ISLAND -- Beatrice's Kiera Paquette was able to capture the Grand Island Invitational individual championship on Friday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

Paquette finished with a score of 77, which was one stroke better than Ainsley Giesselmann of Fremont and Eden Larsen of Lincoln Southwest.

"We were very excited for Kiera winning the individual championship over a very good field," said head coach Dick Stuart.

As a team, Beatrice finished with a score of 381, which put them in fourth behind Lincoln Southwest (317), Lincoln East (340) and Kearney (350).

Stuart said going in, they were confident they could finish in the top five as a team and they were able to do just that.

"The course we played was about 700 yards longer than we play at home and we had to come into greens from longer distances," Stuart said. "We also played in windy conditions for the first time and were able to learn a lot from both of those challenges. These are things that will only help us continue to get ready for districts and hopefully state. "

In addition to Paquette's score of 77, Maddie Nielsen shot a 95, Monet Baehr shot a 104, Paige Southwick shot a 105 and Aubrie Simmons shot a 106.

Beatrice also recently hosted Norris in a dual at the Beatrice Country Club. They shot a 169 as a team, which beat Norris' score of 193.

Stuart said the girls played well on a very nice day.

"Our girls know that Norris is in our district and we need to play well each time we see them if we want to be successful," Stuart said. "We got off to a very good start and we just need to keep our mental part of our game all the way to the last putt. I think we started thinking about our score on the last hole and not our next shot. That will get better as the season goes on."

Paquette led the way for Beatrice with a 36 while Nielsen had a 42, Southwick had a 44, Simmons had a 47 and Baehr had a 50.

"Kiera (Paquette) and Maddie (Nielsen) both had good days and were able to give us a big lead," Stuart said. "It is easy to see that Paige (Southwick) has worked hard since last season because she is giving us a solid number three. Both Aubrie (Simmons) and Monet (Baehr) are playing seven to eight good holes on every nine they play, we just need to help them eliminate the big number on the other holes."

For Norris, Lilly Ballard, Jolie Skov and Jordan Tilford all shot 48, while Natalie Shield and Kaelyn Fink both shot a 49.

The Beatrice girls golf team will return to action on Thursday when they travel to the North Star Invite at Holmes Lake Golf Course in Lincoln.