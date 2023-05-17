YORK -- Trey Baehr will be representing Beatrice at the NSAA Class B State Golf Tournament next week.

Baehr shot a 77 in the B-3 District Meet Tuesday at York Country Club, which put him in a tie for fifth. The top 10 individual scores at districts qualify for state and the top three teams qualify for state.

Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart said Baehr got off to a rough start, but rebounded with a solid 36 on the back nine.

"Trey just kept battling and battling," Stuart said. "He was finally able to get himself into that top 10 and once he got there, he played even for the last four holes."

Sam Wallman just missed qualifying for state. His score of 81 tied him for 11th place.

"Sam had one of those years where it felt like one shot was the difference all year," Stuart said. "It was a tough finish for him, but Sam was a great kid to have on varsity for three years and I think I've enjoyed coaching him as much as anybody who has every played for us."

As a team, Beatrice finished in ninth place. Carter Murphy was Beatrice's next best scorer with a 102

"Carter is a kid who got to play varsity a year and a half and is one of those that will probably just get better the older he gets because he'll gain more confidence," Stuart said. "He hits the ball well, he just wasn't able to get things going today."

Cole Paben shot a 106 for Beatrice while David Maurstad rounded it out with a 116.

"Cole just started playing for us two years ago when we needed somebody in the top five and he showed up every day and tried to get better," Stuart said. "David kind of got thrown into the fire as a freshman having to play varsity for us. He probably could have used a year of practice, but he gutted it out and now he'll need to be a leader for us next year."

Baehr will be the only Orangemen player competing at state, but Stuart likes his chances of making some noise.

"Trey has tasted a top 10 finish at state already last year, so he knows what needs to be done," Stuart said. "I think he probably felt more pressure today trying to get back to state knowing how tough our district was. He'll play more relaxed next week. He'll just go out and play and see what happens."

The Norris Titans finished runner-up in the team standings after three playoff holes. Norris and York both shot team scores of 302, but the Dukes were able to prevail in the third playoff hole to capture the team championship.

Norris was led by Carson Thurber, whose score of 70 was good enough for district runner-up behind York's Jaxson Hinze, who finished with a 67.

A.J. Combs shot a 73 for the Titans, which put him in a tie for third place. Connor Roche shot a 78, which tied him for seventh place. Travis Tilford shot an 81, which tied him for 11th place. Thomas Hansmeyer rounded out the scoring for Norris with an 87.

By finishing second in the team standings, Norris will advance as a team to the state tournament.

The Class B State Golf Tournament is slated for Monday and Tuesday at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.