GERING -- Trey Baehr is in prime position to potentially capture a Class B individual state golf championship.

Baehr, Beatrice's lone state qualifier, shot an opening round score of 70 (-2) on Tuesday at Monument Shadow Golf Course in Gering, which puts him in a tie for the lead with York's Ryan Seevers.

The competitors will play one more round on Wednesday to determine a state champ.

In Tuesday's first round, Baehr birdied hole No. 3, but made bogeys on No. 5 and No. 6 to give him a front nine score of 37.

On the back nine, Baehr kept his card clean from bogeys while registering birdies on holes 10, 15 and 16 for a score of 33.

Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart said the front nine was a bit of a battle for Baehr as he struggled to hit fairways early on. He had a big up and down for birdie on No. 3, which was the highlight of his front nine.

"No. 5 and No. 6 were a bit of a struggle after that birdie, but once he hit No. 7 he was just steady the rest of the day," Stuart said. "He had a lot of really good up an downs throughout the day and was just really steady."

Stuart said the wind is supposed to pick up in Gering on Wednesday.

"We're really going to find out who is striking the ball the best," Stuart said. "Hopefully we can go out and have a good range session and just go from there."

Many of the players Baehr will be contending will are familiar faces as York, Norris and Beatrice were all in the same district.

"Trey is pretty good buddies with some of those guys," Stuart said. "Today, he played with a kid from York that he was really comfortable playing with and tomorrow he'll be playing with another York kid. Norris and York are going to be battling for that team crown, so maybe we can sneak in there and win an individual title."

Baehr is trying to become the first Beatrice player to win a state golf championship since Chad Winter accomplished the feat in 1993. They've had numerous state runner-up finishers.

The race for the team championship looks like it will come down to two teams -- Norris and York.

Norris shot +5 as a team in the first round, which is currently two strokes better than York at +7. The next closest teams are Scottsbluff at +27 and Omaha Concordia at +31.

Norris is trying to capture their second consecutive Class B State Championship after winning it last year at the same golf course.

Norris also has golfers vying for a potential individual state championship. Travis Tilford's first round score of 72 puts him just two stroke back of the two leaders.

Carson Thurber, Connor Roche and AJ Combs each shot a 74 for the Titans, which puts them all four strokes back in the individual standings.

Thomas Hansmeyer rounded out the scoring for the Titans with an 84.

Others contending for the individual state championship include Jacob Goertz of Mount Michael, Jack Clements of Bennington and Adam Sucha of Omaha Concordia, all of whom shot 73 and are three strokes back of the leaders.

The Class B State Tournament is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday.

Leaderboard T1 Baehr, Beatrice -2 T1 Seevers, York -2 3 Tilford, Norris E T4 Thurber, Norris +1 T4 Clements, Bennington +1 T4 Goertz, Mount Michael +1 T4 Sucha, Omaha Concordia +1 T8 (Six players tied) +2