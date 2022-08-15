Grabouski gets win to maintain national lead in Modifieds

As the regular season begins to wind down at Beatrice Speedway the action is heating up.

Drivers are beginning to intensify their effort to position themselves to win point championships. Friday night saw a good crowd on hand for evenings event. The evening began with the traditional playing of our National Anthem.

The Women for Racing as always were a big part of the night, handing out kids trophies and one lucky winner of the 50/50 drawing took home $360.

Eighty-one race participants were on hand to compete for points and money. The recent hot temperatures and lack of rainfall set up for what would be a smooth but dry slick racing surface. This proved to be beneficial to some and trouble for others.

Out on the track first were the Sport Modifieds. In the first heat, Greg Metxz of Washington, Kan. was able to put his car out front and take the win. The second heat saw three abreast at the green flag, but it was Mclain Reed of Lincoln winning. In the final heat, Beatrice driver Rick Rohr outclassed the field for the win.

The feature event saw a full field of 18 cars take the track. In the early laps, Reed was able to put his car out front. Behind Reed there was intense two and three abreast racing. On lap six, a caution came out and the field was bunched up.

Lance Borgman of Beatrice then charged to the lead. With three laps to go, a three-car battle emerged between Borgman, Metz, and Rohr. A four car pile up in corner No. 1 brought out red flag conditions. On the restart, the battle continued but it was Metz who crossed the finish line for the win.

“The track was racy," Metz said after the win. "At the end, my car really came in. Those guys are tough to beat. This class is tough, so the win feels good.”

In the current point standings, Borgman (350) has a sizable lead over second place Fairbury driver Lee Horky(325) and Metz (321).

The Sport Compacts were up next and in the first heat, Beatrice driver Noah Boller held off a late charge from Wymore driver Kaylee Richards for the win. The second heat saw a tight four car battle early in the race, but it was Brandon Carmichael of Blue Springs who emerged for the win.

In the final heat, a lap three car collision in corner four saw Grand Island driver Cody Wilbur roll his car but land back on his wheels, allowing him to drive into the pit area. Beatrice driver Coleton Williamson was then able to build a lead and take the win.

The feature event proved to be a challenge for the compact class. On the first lap, several cars made contact causing them to spin out of corner two. Schad Meyers of Beatrice hit the inside retaining wall and was towed from the track.

Lap No. 2 saw a five car pile up coming out of corner No. 1, causing a red flag condition with Beatrice driver Shaye Howe requiring medical attention. At the halfway point, Boller looked like the race was his, but Richards began to close the gap and challenge for the lead. Once she passed Boller, she was able to separate herself and take the checkered flags for the win.

“I knew with the track conditions the feature may be scary," Richards said. "I was just patient and when I saw holes, I took advantage and was able to move to the front.”

Richards (334) leads the point standings over Williamson (321) sitting in the second spot.

The Stock Class provided fans with the most intense racing action of the night. The tight point race between Beatrice drivers Jordan Grabouski and Kyle Vanover was the backdrop for the class.

In the first heat, Beatrice driver Matt Fralin jumped to the early lead, but Vanover grabbed the lead on lap two and dominated the race. In the second heat, at the start of the race, Concordia, Kan. driver Dustin Newlin got loose and almost caused major conflict. Beatrice driver Benji Legg took advantage and stormed to a straight away lead for the win.

The feature event saw Fralin again take an early lead only to see Vanover shoot to the front. Once out front, Vanover was never challenged but fans saw two and three abreast terrific battles taking place for second place.

“The track was slick but good," Vanover said. "I kept the car under the line and the tires on the track. There were no yellow flags to let Jordan (Gabouski) catch up.”

Grabouski (349) sits two points ahead of Vanover (347) in track points. In National points, Grabouski is tied for second while Vanover sits in the eighth position.

In the Hobby stock first heat, Beatrice driver Roy Armstrong took the lead but then a series of caution flags marred the race. Fairbury driver Taylor Huss was able to overcome the obstacles and take the win. The second heat featured a four-car battle with drivers trading places and jockeying for positions, but Beatrice driver John Martinez emerged with the victory.

In the feature race, Armstrong bolted out front and built a straightaway lead. With three laps to go, Beatrice driver Dillion Richards spun in corner No. 1, bringing out the yellow flag. The caution allowed Martinez and a hard charging Brendon Stigge of Fairbury to mount challenges for the win. Armstrong proved too tough and hung on for the win.

In victory lane Armstrong shared his strategy for the win.

“I just watched Kyle (Vanover) in his race and saw the line he was using, and I knew that was the place to be,” Armstrong said.

This was Armstrong’s second feature win in a row at the track.

The Modifieds were the final class to take to the track. In the first heat, Grabouski stormed to the front and built a straightaway lead when the checkered flags waved. In the second heat Anthony Roth of Columbus took the lead from the pole position and was never challenge.

In the feature event, Roth took the lead at the drop of the green flag. Grabouski dive bombed into corner No. 1 to quickly move into the second spot. Roth was able to build a lead, but Grabouski continue to gain ground each lap. At the halfway point in the race, Grabouski was able to grab the lead and then went on to take the win.

Current point standing has Grabouski (335) followed closely by Beatrice driver Johnny Saathoff (326). Grabouski remains atop the national point standings.

“The track was good," Grabouski said. "You could race high, low and the middle. I just had to be patient. The win is really good.”

Next Friday evening the action will continue to rev up as drivers will be trying to set up for Championship finale and Hall of Fame night. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30 p.m.

A Feature results Modified 1) 30 Jordan Grabouski 2) 60iv Anthony Roth 3) 35d Dylan Sillman 4) 3 Trey Duensing 5) 4j Jordy Nelson 6) 96j Johnny Saathoff 7) 21h Shane Hiatt 8) 15h Jared Hoefelman 9) 96 Jaxon Saathoff 10) 50s Kale Smith SportMod 1) 30 Greg Metz 2) 76 Lance Borgman 3) 7 Lee Horky 4) 74 Rick Rohr 5) 24 Drake Bohlmeyer 6) 44 McLain Reed 7) 96 Gary Saathoff 8) 97 Mark Saathoff 9) 12 Lukas Pohlmann 10) 25 Kyle Ord Stock Car 1) 19 Kyle Vanovr 2) 30 Jordan Grabouski 3) 76 Lance Borgman 4) 84 Benji Legg 5) 7 Matt Fralin 6) 50 Scott Smith 7) 34 Max Harder 8) 17r Dana Rasmussen 9) 88 Dylan Lauenstein 10) 07 Dustin Newlin Hobby Stock 1) 6r Roy Armstrong 2) 69 Brendon Stigge 3) 00j John Martinez 4) 12 Michael Wade 5) 41 Adam Wasserman 6) 3n Neil Pella 7) 24r Dillon Richards 8) 66 Jeff Watts 9) 46 Ryan Gilland 10) 3 Taylor Huss Sport Compact 1) 89 Kaylee Richards 2) 2ez Noah Boller 3) 00 Coleton Williamson 4) 12c Brandon Carmichael 5) 9k Kaden Murray 6) 22 Tim Cude 7) 34v Jacob Schwab 8) 32x Nathan Wahlstrom 9) 12 Ronda Mewes 10) 84j Jackson Black