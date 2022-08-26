Hergott, Larkins to be inducted into Beatrice Speedway HOF

This Friday evening as part of Championship Night at Beatrice Speedway, the track itself will celebrate it’s 65th Anniversary at its current location.

The original ¼ mile track was expended to a 1/3-mile surface by then Race Director Allen Langdale and he created the Spring and Falls Nationals.

As Race Director, Tim Fralin brought the vision of the Victory Lane to the front stretch and The Garold Klevland catwalk to the backstretch. Johnny Saathoff brought the Nebraska State Championships to the track. Current Race Director. Derek Fralin has brought new and innovative attractions to the track.

Tommy Denton and Wayne Dake have made the Beatrice Racing Hall of Fame a centerpiece at the track. The Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame Women for Racing have been innovators in the role of women involved in local motor sports.

Three drivers will be inducted into the Beatrice Racing Hall of Fame. All three plan to be in attendance for the ceremonies which will take place at intermission Friday night. The drivers represent different eras at the Track

Jerry Lahners only raced at the speedway for one year but dominated the 1975 season, taking home the Hobby Stock/Late Model Class track championship. The driver from Carrolton then relocated to Colorado, but has since returned to the area. He was unavailable at the time of this writing.

Rick Hergott, the driver of the vivid blue #41 Ford Mustang proved to be too tough for the 1976 field of Hobby Stock/Late Model Class. Herggot, 68, will also be inducted into the hall of fame.

"I was really surprise when told of being inducted," Hergott said. "That was 46 years ago. And that is an understatement."

Hergott said he raced tracks across Nebraska and the Midwest. He got into the late model class in Eagle in 1977. He was also instrumental in bringing the Mini-stock class into the area.

“I always raced Ford, so I drove a Pinto in that class in the late 1980’s," he said.

Hergott said the best memories about racing and being at Beatrice were the people and the support he got.

“I always said I wouldn’t be me without you,” he said, referring to his crew and support. "I couldn’t have won championships without them.”

He currently lives in Brownsburg, Ind. with his wife of 43 years. His son Ryan won a National Championship in the IMCA Modified Midgets.

“That year we were never passed once.” Hergott said.

He also has three grandchildren that he enjoys spending time with.

Adams driver Kevin Larkins, who stormed the local race scene as a 17-year-old youth, will also be inducted.

“I had been hanging out with Elmer and Johnny Saathoff," Larkins said. "They were dragging me to tracks all the time. I was watching Kenny Parde (Beatrice driver) and that was really got me into racing.”

Larkins said he bought his first car from Lincoln driver Laverne Allen.

"I was really surprised and happy about going into the Hall of Fame," Larkins said. "Nobody had been really talking about it, so I was surprised when I got the call.”

Larkins was a pioneer in bringing IMCA Modified to Nebraska.

“I was struggling to afford to race in the late model class," he said. "At the time, I was racing for Ron Sardenson of Omaha and he said 'Hey, let’s put one of those modifieds together.’"

Larkins went on to win 250 Features, 17 track championship and a North Central IMCA Championship.

Larkins went on to start Larkins Racing where he built chastises and put together race cars. He is currently employed in his 27th year at Speedway Motors in Lincoln.

“Beatrice Speedway got me into racing, It has been a really good career," Larkins said.

Larkins currently lives in Greenwood with his wife Dusty. His son, Guy and wife Sara have blessed him with three grandchildren.

Hot laps begin at 7 p.m. Friday with racing at 7:30 p.m. The evening will feature seven classes with six track champions being crowned. The night will also be critical in the National IMCA Modified, Stock Car and Hobby Stock classes. The track will then take a break heading into the annual Fall Nationals slated for October 14 and 15.