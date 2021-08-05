Hickman Legion Seniors win 3rd straight title

CRETE -- The Hickman Legion Seniors are once again the kings of Class B Summer baseball.

Hickman defeated Alliance 14-1 in five innings Wednesday in Crete to claim their third straight Class B State Championship in Legion baseball. Hickman was a perfect 5-0 in the tournament and their closest game was a 6-3 win over Alliance two days prior.

Wednesday's win was never in doubt. Hickman scored three runs in the first inning and two runs in the second inning before rallying for nine runs in the fourth inning to put the game away.

Head coach Ted Hair said he was proud of the team, especially since they only have four players from the Spring team that finished runner-up in Class B.

"We needed to have a few guys step up and they did that," Hair said. "So this win is big for our program. We didn't play our best baseball, but we did what we needed to do and kind of grinded through it. That's what we've done all year and they got better and better. Here at the end, they really started swinging the bats."

Hair said the players who did play Spring ball were on a mission after just missing a state title in the Spring. They lost a heart breaker to Beatrice in the state championship game at Werner Park in Omaha.