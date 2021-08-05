Hickman Legion Seniors win 3rd straight title

CRETE -- The Hickman Legion Seniors are once again the kings of Class B Summer baseball.
Hickman defeated Alliance 14-1 in five innings Wednesday in Crete to claim their third straight Class B State Championship in Legion baseball. Hickman was a perfect 5-0 in the tournament and their closest game was a 6-3 win over Alliance two days prior.
Wednesday's win was never in doubt. Hickman scored three runs in the first inning and two runs in the second inning before rallying for nine runs in the fourth inning to put the game away.
Head coach Ted Hair said he was proud of the team, especially since they only have four players from the Spring team that finished runner-up in Class B.
"We needed to have a few guys step up and they did that," Hair said. "So this win is big for our program. We didn't play our best baseball, but we did what we needed to do and kind of grinded through it. That's what we've done all year and they got better and better. Here at the end, they really started swinging the bats."
Hair said the players who did play Spring ball were on a mission after just missing a state title in the Spring. They lost a heart breaker to Beatrice in the state championship game at Werner Park in Omaha.
"We talked about that from the beginning of the season," Hair said. "We talked about how they felt when they left Werner Park that night and they didn't want to feel that way again. I think that showed when we got to the championship. We struggled a little bit to get (to the championship), but they certainly didn't want to feel that way again."
Hickman wasted no time jumping on top in the first inning. Kale Consrbuck and Keiser Papenhagen led off with back to back singles and they both scored on Ryan Gouldin's three-run home run over the left field fence, giving Hickman an early 3-0 lead.
Hickman would add two more in the second inning. Colton Wahlstrom led off with a double and Consbruck singled. They would both eventually score on Papenhagen's RBI single to make it 5-0.
Alliance's biggest scoring threat came in the third inning. They scored a run, but would leave the bases loaded, making it 5-1.
Hickman's nine-run fourth inning started with a single by Wahlstrom and a double by Papenhagen. One run would score on Eaden Holt's RBI double and another scored on Gouldin's sacrifice fly to make it 7-1.
A walk to Daiten Schmidt and an RBI single by Carson Baker scored another run. Dane Small was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. Barrett Stone reached on an error to allow a run to score and Wahlstrom also reached on an error, which allowed two more runs to score, making it 11-1.
Consbruck walked to re-load the bases. Papenhagen's RBI single and Holt's two-RBI single made it 14-1 before the final out of the inning was recorded.
Alliance managed to get one runner on base in the fifth inning, but he was erased with a double play, ending the game and sparking a dog pile celebration in front of the pitcher's mound.
Holt was the winning pitcher for Hickman, pitching five innings and giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out six and walking two.
"Eaden Holt threw the ball better than I've seen him throw all year," Hair said. "He hasn't thrown a lot because we have so many other arms and he's kind of been our closer, but we had him available for the championship and that was big."
Hickman had 14 hits in the game, including four extra base hits. They also were perfect in the field defensively.
"Our starting pitching was lights out today and we finally started swinging the bats," Hair said. "And we finally started playing a little better defense than we have all year. So our whole game kind of came together at the right time."
Hickman finishes the summer with a 30-9 record and their third straight state title.
"For this senior class, that is saying something," Hair said. "It says that we are still here. We don't expect to not make the state tournament. We expect to make it every year and we've got a lot of young guys coming up that are going to be good, so I think we're going to be good for a long time."