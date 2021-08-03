Hickman stays perfect at state tourney

With a loss, Hickman would play in a winner-take-all championship game on Wednesday against either Columbus Lakeview, Alliance or Crete.

In the first scenario, Hickman would play Wednesday at 4 p.m. and if a second game was necessary, it would follow the first game. In the second scenario, Hickman would have to wait to play until after the 4 p.m. game.

Tecumseh's season comes to an end

PALMER -- The Tecumseh Legion Seniors' season came to an end on Monday with a 3-1 loss to Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley in an elimination game of the Class C State Tournament in Palmer.

PWG scored one run in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-0 lead. Tecumseh scored a run in the top of the sixth, but that'd be the only offense they could mount.

Tecumseh had seven hits in the game -- all singles. Andrew Richardson had two singles and an RBI while Eli Waring had a single and a run scored. Sam Boldt, Zac Hawley and Jason Kettelhake had a single each.

Treyton Holthus pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out five and walking five.

Tecumseh's season comes to an end after posting an 18-13 record.

