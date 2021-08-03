Hickman stays perfect at state tourney

CRETE -- The Hickman Legion Seniors are the only remaining unbeaten team in the Class B State Tournament in Crete.
Hickman defeated Alliance 6-3 Monday night in a winner's bracket game.
They scored three runs in the second inning and single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Alliance would score three runs in the bottom of the sixth to get within three, but that would be all they'd get.
Golton Wahlstrom pitched all seven innings, giving up three unearned runs on two hits while striking out seven and walking one.
Dane Small had a home run, a single, three RBI's and a run scored while Keiser Papenhagen had two singles and a run scored. Carson Baker had a double and two runs scored while Alex Hefflefinger had a single.
Hickman benefited from four walks and one hit batsman. They won despite committing four defensive errors. Alliance had three defensive errors in the game.
With the win, Hickman guarantees themselves a spot in Wednesday's championship game. They still had to play a game Tuesday night against Columbus Lakeview at 7 p.m.
A win over Columbus Lakeview would mean Norris would have to get beat twice on Wednesday by the winner of Tuesday's elimination game between Alliance and Crete.
With a loss, Hickman would play in a winner-take-all championship game on Wednesday against either Columbus Lakeview, Alliance or Crete.
In the first scenario, Hickman would play Wednesday at 4 p.m. and if a second game was necessary, it would follow the first game. In the second scenario, Hickman would have to wait to play until after the 4 p.m. game.
Tecumseh's season comes to an end
PALMER -- The Tecumseh Legion Seniors' season came to an end on Monday with a 3-1 loss to Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley in an elimination game of the Class C State Tournament in Palmer.
PWG scored one run in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-0 lead. Tecumseh scored a run in the top of the sixth, but that'd be the only offense they could mount.
Tecumseh had seven hits in the game -- all singles. Andrew Richardson had two singles and an RBI while Eli Waring had a single and a run scored. Sam Boldt, Zac Hawley and Jason Kettelhake had a single each.
Treyton Holthus pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out five and walking five.
Tecumseh's season comes to an end after posting an 18-13 record.