A lost season

The Spring sports season is supposed to be one last hurrah for high school senior athletes.
It's one last chance to don the school's colors and compete in front of the home town fans before graduating and starting their new endeavors.
That dream crumbled a few weeks ago when the COVID-19 virus forced postponements of Spring sports seasons, leaving seniors sidelined all across the country.
In Nebraska, sports are postponed at least through the end of April. Whether an abbreviated season could still be achieved in May and June is still yet to be determined.
Beatrice senior Whitney Schwisow is coming off state runner-up finishes in both girls basketball in the winter and softball in the fall. She was hoping to wrap up her career this Spring on the soccer field.
"I think the biggest letdown for me is the virus is taking away my last chance to represent the community of Beatrice, who has always given me so much support " Schwisow said. "I have been playing soccer since about the fourth grade and it's heartbreaking because I thought I had one last chance to play with the girls I've grown up with and this was supposed to be our best season yet."
It all started on March 11, a day that will live in sports infamy. Locally, it started with the Nebraska School Activities Association's decision to limit the boys state basketball tournament to just family based on the recommendation of the state.
It was an unpopular decision at the time, but as the day progressed, it became clear the NSAA was just the first of many sports organizations across the country that would be forced into drastic changes.
Later that day, the NBA and NHL postponed their seasons and a few hours later -- perhaps the biggest shocker -- the NCAA canceled their basketball tournaments. In the days that followed, the rest of the sports world would shut down in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.
The NSAA originally postponed the start of Spring sports to the beginning of April, but it soon became apparent that they would need a longer postponement than that. The new target date is May 1, but that is also tentative.
Zack Zimmerman is the lone senior on Beatrice's baseball team this year and he was looking forward to applying the leadership skills he had learned from previous seniors. He said the unknowns has been most difficult for him.
"It's hard to plan and to keep my spirits up with the dates constantly changing," Zimmerman said. "I'm disappointed that I didn't get to be a leader and experience all the 'lasts' that go along with senior year, such as a last opening game and parents night."
The potential for an abbreviated season has senior Veronica Pinkerton keeping busy. She is a returning state medalist in track and the small possibility of a state track meet has her motivated.
"I have been able to run a bit and I've tried to keep it safe by running on the treadmill," Pinkerton said. "But it is very limiting not being able to practice with my teammates who pushed me every day in practice."
Soccer has always been the top sport for Beatrice senior Jose Hernandez. He said he worked hard in the off season in hopes of having his best season yet this Spring.
"Since it is my senior season, I wanted to go all out," Hernandez said. "I went to almost all of our conditioning and did both indoor and outdoor soccer sessions in hopes of being the best I can be. It sucks that the season might be over and with it being my senior season, I took it really hard. To think we will never have our last game or never be able to walk on senior night just gets to you."
Jayden Baete is another Beatrice athlete who was hoping to put it all together for her senior tennis season.
"I have found a love for tennis and not being able to have a season is hard," Baete said. "It's been hard to watch the days go by knowing that I should be playing in a match or an invitational. But nobody can change that and everyone feels the same way. In the meantime, I will just spend as much time on the courts as I can preparing for whenever we can start playing."
The loss of Spring sports means AJ Mahoney lost his entire senior sports season. A knee injury during track last year forced Mahoney to miss both football and basketball seasons this year. He was hoping to finally compete again this Spring on the track.
"This has been one of the craziest years I can remember," Mahoney said. "I was looking forward to Spring sports, hoping that I would be able to participate in one of my three sports. I'm still focused on training and preparing just in case there is a small chance we have the season."
For three of these senior athletes, their high careers may be over but their sports careers are not. Pinkerton will run track and cross country at Hastings, Mahoney will play football and track at Doane and Baete will play tennis at Hastings.
For athletes like Schwsiow, her organized sports career might be over.
"Sports are a huge part of who I am and now I'm pretty much done," Schwisow said. "I wish I could lace up my cleats and put on that captain band just one more time with 'Beatrice' across my chest."
Zimmerman is rolling with the punches. He could still potentially compete in Legion baseball this summer.
"Sometimes things go your way and sometimes we have to accept defeat and regroup," Zimmerman said. "We have learned we can only control what we can control and that's the attitude I'm trying to have through all of this. I've just been trying to stay active and busy through all of this."
To that end, Zimmerman went to Tractor Supply and bought himself some baby turkeys.
"It gives me something to do," Zimmerman said. "I've also been grocery shopping for my grandparents and trying to help others when opportunities arise. We will be stronger for this experience. Our class is a group of survivors."
Pinkerton said losing their senior season will always hurt, but she's trying to keep things in perspective.
"I hope that this lost season for all the student athletes means we really made a difference in the efforts to flatten the curve for the coronavirus," Pinkerton said. "A lot of the people who could be affected are our biggest supporters. None of our achievements could be accomplished alone. I pray for those directly affected and that all of us indirectly affected be respectful of the safety of others."
