A lost season

"I have been able to run a bit and I've tried to keep it safe by running on the treadmill," Pinkerton said. "But it is very limiting not being able to practice with my teammates who pushed me every day in practice."

Soccer has always been the top sport for Beatrice senior Jose Hernandez. He said he worked hard in the off season in hopes of having his best season yet this Spring.

"Since it is my senior season, I wanted to go all out," Hernandez said. "I went to almost all of our conditioning and did both indoor and outdoor soccer sessions in hopes of being the best I can be. It sucks that the season might be over and with it being my senior season, I took it really hard. To think we will never have our last game or never be able to walk on senior night just gets to you."

Jayden Baete is another Beatrice athlete who was hoping to put it all together for her senior tennis season.

"I have found a love for tennis and not being able to have a season is hard," Baete said. "It's been hard to watch the days go by knowing that I should be playing in a match or an invitational. But nobody can change that and everyone feels the same way. In the meantime, I will just spend as much time on the courts as I can preparing for whenever we can start playing."