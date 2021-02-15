After long layoff, Lady O ready to play

High school basketball in February looks much like your favorite dinner buffet.
Schedules are full with marquee and grind-it-out games — and a few conference tournaments — as teams try to jostle for good positioning in the wild-card standings. Then there is the postseason.
It's a full serving of hoops.
However, it's been a light plate for the Beatrice girls, who are ranked No. 6 in Class B.
Because of cancellations, Beatrice has played only once since Jan. 30. The Lady Orange, who lost games against Wahoo and Northwest to weather, were scheduled to play No. 3 Crete in the opening round of subdistricts Monday, but Mother Nature has won again.
Forecasted dangerous temperatures have postponed B-4 subdistrict games until Tuesday. Assuming Beatrice hits the floor that evening, it will be the Lady Orange's first game in two weeks.
"It's been kind of nuts," third-year coach Jalen Weeks said. "The girls have done a pretty good job of sticking with it and keep grinding at practice and are just waiting until we get a chance to play again.
"We're eager to get back on the floor."
Lost games have been replaced with practices. The Lady Orange are watching extra film, adding a few new tweaks and cleaning up the execution part.
But make no mistake, they're hungry for some games.
"You can tell, there's certain points in practice where the girls are like, 'Alright, let's get playing some games here,'" Weeks said. "We've really tried to do a lot of competitions and keep scores in all of our drills. One night we ended with a kind of scrimmage (and) had some refs for it. Just try to make it gamelike as much as possible."
The last time it played, Beatrice had then-No. 1 Norris on the ropes late in the fourth quarter before the Titans rallied for a 37-33 win. The loss dropped Beatrice to 13-3.
The Lady Orange have enjoyed another successful season despite having to replace three starters from last year's state runner-up team. Senior Mak Hatcliff is having one of the better seasons among Class B players, averaging 16.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 steals per contest. Senior Nevaeh Martinez also has stepped up as one of the top post players in the class.
And like it has in recent seasons, Beatrice continues to win games with defense, using its athleticism and speed to clamp down.
Beatrice will get a good look at how far it has come along when it plays Crete on Tuesday. The Cardinals and Lady Orange met in December and Crete squeaked out a 39-37 win.
"That was our second game of the season and we had some girls that weren't really playing any minutes last year," Weeks said. "It's second game of the season, second game playing varsity basketball and then you're playing a really good team. There were a little nerves there I think for some of them, but just playing game after game here they've really improved throughout the year."
Like last year, the B-4 subdistrict will have a mini-state tournament feel to it as it features three teams ranked in the top six, including No. 2 Norris. Win or lose, Beatrice will play in Saturday's district finals, and possibly host.
But a strong showing in subdistrict play could help shape a deep postseason run. Beatrice learned that last year. After losing the regular-season finale to Northwest, the Lady Orange beat Norris and Crete in subdistricts before making a run at the state tournament.
"We had a lot of confidence going into that subdistrict game last year, and I can see a lot of similarities in practice these last few days getting ready," Weeks said.