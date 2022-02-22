After rough start, Lady O rallies for win over Crete

YORK -- The Beatrice girls didn't score their first point of the game until there was 1.8 seconds left in the first quarter against Crete, but they were able to overcome it and get the comeback win.

The Lady O defeated Crete 45-32 Monday night in the semifinals of the B-5 Subdistrict at York High School.

With the win, Beatrice advances to play York in the subdistrict final Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. at York High School.

Things looked bleak early on as Crete's zone defense stifled the Lady O in the first quarter as they built a 10-0 lead. Ellie Jurgens' free throw with 1.8 seconds left in the first quarter made it 10-1.

Beatrice would flip the script in the second quarter. Chelsea Leners opened the quarter with five straight points, but Crete would come back with five points of their own to make it 15-6.

That would be the last points of the quarter for Crete, though, as Beatrice finished the first half on an 8-0 run. Morgan Mahoney started the run with a three pointer and Jurgens followed that up with a reverse lay up. Two free throws by Leners and one free throw by Hatcliff cut Crete's lead to 15-14 at the half.

Neither team gained much of an advantage in the third quarter as Crete maintained a 27-26 lead going into the fourth quarter-- a quarter that would be dominated by Beatrice.

Crete opened the fourth quarter with two free throws to make it a three point game, but the Lady O went on a 13-0 run from there. Hatcliff opened the run with a three pointer to tie it and Riley Schwisow's three pointer gave Beatrice their first lead of the game at 32-29.

A fast break lay up by Jurgens, a reverse lay up by Leners, two free throws by Mahoney and a free throw by Schwisow gave Beatrice a 39-29 lead. Hatcliff had four free throws down the stretch and Schwisow had two free throws as Beatrice would coast the to 45-32 in.

Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks said the first quarter was disappointing, saying his team wasn't talking enough on defense and wasn't attacking enough on offense.

"IWe just weren't very good on defense in the first quarter, which is disappointing because that is one of our staples here at Beatrice," Weeks said. "So I'm glad we did a better job of playing defense and offensively we started attacking more. You know, if the shots aren't falling, you still have to compete and encourage each other. We just kind of had to remind the girls that and they were able to do that and the rest just took care of itself.

The biggest turning point in the game came at the end of the third quarter when Mahoney knocked down a three pointer and got fouled in the process. Then, Hatcliff and Schwisow followed that up with back to back three pointers early in the fourth quarter.

"Once you get a little bit of breathing room, it's easier to make shots and make free throws down the stretch," Weeks said. "I'm glad we competed, got a little bit of a lead and then closed it out."

Leners led the way for Beatrice with 13 points while Hatcliff had 10, Jurgens and Mahoney had eight points each and Schwisow had six.

Weeks said the team is excited for their subdistrict final game against York -- a team they haven't played this season.

"They're a good team with big girls inside and some girls that can really shoot it," Weeks said of York. "We're going to have to be dialed in from the get-go and make sure we're not taking any breaks on defense. It should be a fun one."

The Lady O will qualify for a district final game regardless of Wednesday's outcome and will also likely host.

The Beatrice boys will be hosting a subdistrict final game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday night's game between Norris and Nebraska City. The Orangemen will also qualify for a district final regardless of Wednesday's outcome.

Norris girls advance to subdistrict final

The Norris girls coasted to a 74-12 win over Nebraska City in their first round subdistrict game Monday night at Norris.

The Lady Titans jumped out to a 28-3 lead in the first quarter and led 44-6 at half on their way to the 74-12 win.

Sage Burbach led the way for Norris with 17 points while Delaney White had 12, Ella Waters had 11 and Bree Chambers had 10.

Norris will now host the subdistrict final against Waverly at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Norris will host a district final regardless of Wednesday's outcome.

