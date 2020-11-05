After slow start, Griffins advance to state semis

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"After that first set, I just told them we needed to start fresh," Hestermann said. "We needed to forget it and come out better in the second set. I think we executed really well and held our serve. I told them we were here to make a statement and I think we were able to do so."

Nebraska Christian kept it competitive in the second set, but with the score 21-19, Diller-Odell rattled off four straight points to win 25-19. The fourth set was similar to the second set with Diller-Odell getting up early and Nebraska Christian never recovering.

Hestermann said how a team bounces back after a tough set is an indicator of how good a team is.

"Making a statement after getting out of a tough set really sets the precedence of how you're going to perform throughout the rest of the match," Hestermann said. "We went out and held our serve and we wanted to make a statement of 'we're not going to let you back in this thing.'"

Hestermann said it's very helpful having an attacker like Karli Heidemann on the team, saying she is someone they can always go to in pressure situations.