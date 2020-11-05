After slow start, Griffins advance to state semis

Diller-Odell’s Karli Heidmann (14) celebrates after a spike as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the Nebraska Christian Lady Eagles in the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Addison Heidemann reacts with teammates after a point as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the Nebraska Christian Lady Eagles in the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Ava Lovitt receives a serve as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the Nebraska Christian Lady Eagles in the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Madeline Swanson (middle) receives a serve as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the Nebraska Christian Lady Eagles in the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Addison Heidemann (4) sets the ball during the second set as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the Nebraska Christian Lady Eagles in the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Lady Griffins celebrate after scoring as Diller-Odell defeats the Nebraska Christian Lady Eagles in the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Madelyn Meyerle (2) reacts after a kill as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the Nebraska Christian Lady Eagles in the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Eleca Saathoff (left) reacts after a Griffin point as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the Nebraska Christian Lady Eagles in the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Lady Griffins celebrate a score during the second set as Diller-Odell defeats the Nebraska Christian Lady Eagles in the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Lady Griffins celebrate after the final point to defeat the Nebraska Christian Lady Eagles in the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Madeline Swanson (8) saves a ball in the middle of the court as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the Nebraska Christian Lady Eagles in the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Ava Lovitt serves the ball as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the Nebraska Christian Lady Eagles in the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Lady Griffins celebrate a point during the second set as Diller-Odell defeats the Nebraska Christian Lady Eagles in the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Addison Heidemann sets the ball as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the Nebraska Christian Lady Eagles in the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
LINCOLN -- State tournament experience proved to be key in Diller-Odell's first round match of the Class D2 State Tournament on Thursday.
The top-seeded Lady Griffins let a lead slip away late in the first set, but rallied to win the next three sets and beat eighth-seeded Nebraska Christian 23-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-10.
With the win, the Griffins will play a semifinal match at 9 a.m. on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Sophomore Karli Heidemann had 34 kills in the match. Her sister, senior Iowa State recruit Addison Heidemann, was feeding the ball to her all morning at the setter position. Those two, along with a host of others, were members of last year's Class D1 State Championship team, so falling behind 1-0 early didn't faze the Griffins.
"A lot of these girls have been to state before," said Diller-Odell coach Reba Hestermann. "They know know what the environment is like and I think that was an advantage for us."
Despite Karli Heidemann putting down 10 of her 34 kills in the first set and the Griffins having a late 23-18 lead, Nebraska Chrisitian was able to rally for seven straight points to win the set 25-23.
Diller-Odell responded nicely. They jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the second set and never looked back on their way to a 25-11 win.