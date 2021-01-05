Annuall MUDECAS Tournament set to begin Monday

Beatrice is set to host the annual MUDECAS boys and girls basketball tournaments next week.

The current plan is to play all games at the Beatrice City Auditorium and Beatrice Middle School. The Auditorium will be the primary site and BMS will be the secondary site.

This differs from previous years in which Southeast Community College has been the secondary site.

In the event that Beatrice Middle School is not available, there is a secondary plan in place that would involve playing B Division games at Lewiston and Johnson County Central High Schools, including championship and consolation games. But as of now, all games will be played in Beatrice.

Additionally, schools that cannot play games for COVID-related reasons will be considered forfeits in terms of advancing in the tournament. Forfeit losses at MUDECAS would count as "no contests" for NSAA point purposes.

The girls tournament will begin on Monday, Jan. 11 and the boys tournament will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 12. First round A Division games will be at the Auditorium and B Division games will be at BMS.

Semifinal games for the girls will be on Thursday and the boys on Friday. A Division semifinals will be at the Auditorium and B Division semifinals will be at BMS.