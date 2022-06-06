Area seniors gather for SE All-Star basketball games

The top senior basketball players from the area gathered at the Truman Center on the campus of Southeast Community College in Beatrice Friday for the Southeast Nebraska All-Star basketball games.

In the girls game, the Blue team won 45-32. The Blue team consists of players from the eastern portion of Southeast Nebraska.

Syracuse's Lily Vollertsen was named the game's most valuable player. She had nine points and seven rebounds in the game.

Beatrice's Chelsea Leners was on the winning blue team. She had seven points and two rebounds. Mattie Pohl of York and Mallory Denner of Diller-Odell had seven points each.

Destiny Shepherd of York and Jayme Huhman of Thayer Central had five points each. Leah Hatch of Sandy Creek had three points and Taylor Sliva of Bruning-Davenport-Shickley had two points each.

Also on the winning blue team were Xytlaly Bautista of Sutton and Julia George of Sutton. The blue team was coached by Erin Saathoff of Thayer Central and assisted by Jalen Weeks of Beatrice.

The red team was led by Sydney Jelinek of Norris, who finished with 13 points and four rebounds. Erison Vonderschmidt of Falls City Sacred Heart had five points and eight rebounds. Dakotah Ludemann of Sterling had five points and nine rebounds.

Karly McCord of Fairbury had three points and Ava Berkebile of Johnson County Central, Jacey Leech of HTRS and Audrey Sandfort of Johnson-Brock had two points each.

Abby Nichols of Fillmore Central, Jami Mans of Fairbury and Abbie Carter of Waverly were also on the red team. The team was coached by Karmen Tomek of HTRS and assisted by Luke Santo of Falls City Sacred Heart.

The Red Team was victorious in the boys game 91-69.

Simon Kuol of Southern High School was the game's most valuable player, scoring 21 points. He was 4 of 8 from three point range in the game. His teammate, Brock Adams, was also 4 of 8 from three point range and had 18 points.

Trajan Arbuck of Heartland and Isaiah Lauby of Fillmore Central had 10 points each for the red team while Ethan Smith of Fairbury and Colton Jantzen of Tri County had eight points each, Ryan Binder of Auburn had seven and Hayden Shuck of Sandy Creek had six. Treyton Holthus of JCC had three. Also on the team was Caleb Fossenbarger of Johnson-Brock.

The red team was coached by Zack Emerson of Southern High School and assisted by Ryan Graver of Fairbury High School.

The boys blue team was led by Cooper Girmus of Friend, who finished with 17 points. Nic Knudson of HTRS had 11 and Eli Noel of BDS had 10 each. Colton Haight of Sutton had nine, Leighton Limback of Seward had eight, Jacob Jordan of Sacred Heart and Carson Bredemeier of Falls City had four each and Jonathon Duncan on JCC had two.

The blue team was coached by Brian Arp of Fairbury and assisted by Clark Ribble of Beatrice.

