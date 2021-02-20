Arnold caps career with state title; Reinke repeats

OMAHA -- Beatrice claimed two individual state wrestling championships on Saturday while their team finished runner-up.

Senior Drew Arnold, on his birthday, captured the elusive state title he's been chasing since his freshman year. He won a 7-0 decision over Malachi Bordovsky of Wahoo.

Junior Trevor Reinke won his second consecutive state title when he scored a 3-1 decision over Omaha Skutt's Adam Kruse in the 138-pound state championship match.

Beatrice also got a runner-up finish from junior Torrance Keehn in the 170-pound division. In his championship match, Keehn lost a 9-3 decision to Evan Canoyer of Waverly.

The Orangemen had two more wrestlers competing on Saturday. Deegan Nelson earned a third place medal in the 182-pound division while Cole Maschmann finished sixth in the 152-pound division.

Those results weren't quite enough for the Orangemen to overcome Gering in the team standings. Beatrice finished with 112.5 points, which was just four points behind Gering's 116.5 points. Aurora finished in third with 107 points.

For more on Saturday's action, including comments from the two champions and Beatrice head coach Jordan Johnson, see Tuesday's Daily Sun.

