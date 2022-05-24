Avery Barnard commits to Wichita State to play with sister

Avery Barnard is headed to Wichita State to play softball, so that means adding some more Shocker gear to the wardrobe.

Or she could do the traditional sibling thing and just borrow it from her older sister.

Barnard, a junior from Beatrice, announced Monday morning her commitment to Wichita State. Her older sister Addison just completed a remarkable sophomore season with the Shockers.

Barnard said she was drawn to the coaches, and playing close to home also was appealing. But getting a chance to play with her older sister was too good to pass up.

"I thought it was honestly pretty important," said Barnard, who was a freshman when Addison was a senior at Beatrice. "I think I took the time for granted in high school and ... the coaches really opened my eyes when they asked me to come down, and I think wanting to play with my sister for another year was a great opportunity."

Because Addison's relationship with Wichita State goes back to when WSU recruited her in high school, Avery Barnard is very familiar with the Shockers' program and players. After competing at the state track and field meet last week, Barnard went to the Arkansas Regional to watch her sister and Wichita State play.

When she got back to Nebraska, she called the Wichita State coaches to tell them of her decision.

Playing college softball at the highest level was always the goal, said Barnard, who is a three-sport standout.

"I want to be able to go to the Women's College World Series and playing for (Wichita State), that could happen," said Barnard, who also was looking at Kansas City, Drake and Northern Iowa. "I want to play at that level and not every college gives that opportunity. But I think if I go there, I'll definitely get that opportunity."

Like it got in Addison, Wichita State will get one of the top softball athletes in the state. Barnard earned first-team Class B all-state honors after hitting .463 with 26 RBIs her junior season. She played shortstop, and Wichita State is recruiting her as an outfielder.

Barnard, who plays club ball for Nebraska Gold, also brings a lot of speed to the field. She was one of the top sprinters in the state this year, medaling in the 200-meter dash (seventh) last week at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Barnard's sister was named the American Athletic Conference player of the year and led the country in home runs. Now Barnard is ready to join her, but also ready to blaze her own trail with the Shockers.

Barnard said she waited as long as she could to make sure she picked the right school, but "I knew Wichita (State) was just the one."

