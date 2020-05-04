Barnard, Mahoney earn top athletic honors

She finished state runner-up in the triple jump her junior year and figured to finishing high in that event again this year if it weren't for the COVID-19 virus.

"Addie will be remembered as a tenacious competitor who achieved more than any other in this very strong class of senior girls," said Beatrice Athletic Director Neal Randel. "She is more than a 12-sport athlete, she's a 12 sport starter. She's one of the best athletes to ever attend Beatrice High School."

Barnard will continue her softball career at Wichita State next year.

Mahoney is a 12 sport athlete who has suffered from the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season as much as anyone. Mahoney suffered a knee injury last track season which kept him out of the state track meet as well as football and basketball season this year.

Despite the shortened high school career, Mahoney had plenty of success.

Starting as a freshman, he competed on the 400-meter relay team that finished fourth at state. He became a starter on both the football and basketball teams, earning honorable mention all-conference honors in both.