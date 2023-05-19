OMAHA- Beatrice athletes continued their quests for state medals at the NSAA State Track and Field Meet on Thursday.

Avery Barnard and Riley Schwisow were able to bring back more medals for the Lady O.

Barnard competed in the finals of the 200-meter dash and finished fifth with a time of 25.96. Riley Schwisow finished sixth in the finals of the 100-hurdles with a time of 15.73.

The Lady O 400-relay team of Schwisow, Annie Gleason, Brooke Gleason and Avery Barnard finished fifth with a time of 50.00.

Jaelynne Kosmos finished ninth in the triple jump for the Lady O with a jump of 34-02.25.

For the Beatrice boys, Josiah Quinones competed in the 800-meter run and finished 19th with a time of 2:01.30.

The Norris girls were able to win the Class B Team State Championship. They finished with 72 points, which was well ahead of Bennington's 58 points and Waverly's 56 points.

Ellie Thomas won a state championship in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.65. Thomas also finished seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.63.

Norris Sage Burbach was able to capture a state tile in the shot put with a throw of 44-08.75.

Taylor Bredthauer finished runner-up in the 400-meter dash with a time of 56.90. Kendall Zavala finished third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:12.19. Atlee Wallman finished 17th in the same race with a time of 5:37.21.

Jordyn Williams finished sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 34-09.50.

Norris' 400-relay team of Kalli Grummert, Rosie Hadley, Gracie Kircher and Alivia Hausmann finished 12th with a time of 50.83.

The Lady Titan 1,600-relay team of Delaney Leyden, Zavala, Thomas and Bredthauer finished sixth with a time of 4:05.95.

The Norris boys finished with 25 team points, which put them in eighth place as a team.

For the Norris boys, Riley Boonstra followed up his state championship in the 3,200-meter run on Wednesday with another state championship in the 1,600-meter run. He finished with a winning time of 4:18.71.

Norris' Blake Macklin finished eighth in the long jump with a jump of 20-10.50. Caden Hosack finished ninth in the discus with a throw of 143-05. Eli Holt finished 16th in the discus with a throw of 133-00. Wyatt Wubbels finished 22nd in the discus with a throw of 118-05.

Sam Talero finished 24th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:04.83.

Fairbury's Allison Davis competed in the high jump and her jump of 4-11 put her in 14th place. Sam Starr finished seventh in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.83.

For the Fairbury boys, Devon Carel finished eighth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.04.

The NSAA State Track and Field Meet continues on Friday with the beginning of Class C and D events.