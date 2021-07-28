Exmark Seniors fall to Hickman in championship

FAIRBURY -- Hickman's offense proved to be too much for the Beatrice Exmark Seniors Tuesday in the championship game of the B1 Area Tournament.
Hickman, who Beatrice would have had to beat twice, powered their way to an 11-3 win over Beatrice in the first game Tuesday night in Fairbury. They advance to the Class B State Tournament in Crete starting on Saturday.
Hickman jumped out on top with a run in the bottom of the first. Keiser Consbruck got the rally started with a double and later scored on Eaden Holt's RBI single.
They opened up that lead with five runs in the bottom of the third. Consbruck got it started when he reached on an error and Papenhagen doubled to put runners at second and third. Holt then walked to load the bases with nobody out.
Ryan Gouldin was then hit by a pitch, which allowed the first run to score. Dalton Schmidt walked to force in another run. Beatrice looked like they might get out of the inning with no further damage done when the next two Hickman hitters struck out, but a wild pitch allowed one run to score and Alex Hefflefinger's two-RBI single made it 6-0.
Beatrice wouldn't go away quietly, though. They scored three runs in the top of the fourth. Caleb Jobman got the rally started with a walk. Max Reis was hit by a pitch and Connor Hamilton singled to load the bases with one out.
Dylan Roeder's RBI single scored Beatrice's first run and a walk to Will Reimer forced another run in, making it 6-2. Qwin Zabokrtsky's RBI single made it 6-3.
Hickman would get those runs back and more in the bottom of the fourth. Papenhagen led off the inning with a double and Holt and Gouldin both singled ot load the bases with nobody out.
Schmidt's two-RBI double made it 8-3 and Dane Small's two-RBI double made it 10-3.
Hickman would put the game away in the bottom of the fifth. Consbruck was hit by a pitch, Holt singled and Gouldin's RBI single would make it 11-3, ending the game.
Colton Wahlstrom pitched all five innings for Hickman, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking three.
Holt had three singles for Hickman while Papenhagen had two doubles and Gouldin had two singles. Consbruck, Schmidt and Small had a double each while Hefflefinger had a single.
Beatrice had four hits in the game, a single each from Jaxson Blackburn, Connor Hamilton, Dylan Roeder and Qwin Zabokrtsky. Will Reimer, Kay Mayfield, Zane Hoffman and Parker Tegtmeier combined to pitch for Beatrice.
Hickman coasted through the B1 Area Tournament, winning every game by run rule. They outscored their opponents 42-7 in the tournament. They will open state tournament play on Saturday in Crete at 4 p.m.