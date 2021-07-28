Exmark Seniors fall to Hickman in championship

FAIRBURY -- Hickman's offense proved to be too much for the Beatrice Exmark Seniors Tuesday in the championship game of the B1 Area Tournament.

Hickman, who Beatrice would have had to beat twice, powered their way to an 11-3 win over Beatrice in the first game Tuesday night in Fairbury. They advance to the Class B State Tournament in Crete starting on Saturday.

Hickman jumped out on top with a run in the bottom of the first. Keiser Consbruck got the rally started with a double and later scored on Eaden Holt's RBI single.

They opened up that lead with five runs in the bottom of the third. Consbruck got it started when he reached on an error and Papenhagen doubled to put runners at second and third. Holt then walked to load the bases with nobody out.

Ryan Gouldin was then hit by a pitch, which allowed the first run to score. Dalton Schmidt walked to force in another run. Beatrice looked like they might get out of the inning with no further damage done when the next two Hickman hitters struck out, but a wild pitch allowed one run to score and Alex Hefflefinger's two-RBI single made it 6-0.