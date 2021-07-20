 Skip to main content
Exmark Seniors set for area tournament in Fairbury
Exmark Seniors set for area tournament in Fairbury

Adam DeBoer

Beatrice Exmark's Adam DeBoer delivers a pitch during a game against Springfield at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

 Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors are ready to open B1 Area Tournament play on Friday in Fairbury.

Beatrice is the No. 3 seed in the tournament and they will play sixth-seeded Aurora at 5 p.m. on Friday.

With a win, Beatrice would play at 5 p.m. on Saturday against the winner of seventh-seeded Crete and second-seeded Fairbury.

On the other side of the bracket, Hickman is the No. 1 seed in the tournament and they will have a first round bye. They will play at 8 p.m. on Saturday against the winner of Friday's game between fifth-seeded York and fourth-seeded Fairfield.

The tournament is double elimination and will last through Tuesday where the championship game will be played at 6 p.m. If a second championship game is needed, it will be played immediately after.

The winner of the tournament advances to the Class B State Tournament in Crete.

Wymore and Wilber will play in the C4 Area Tournament in Geneva. The two teams will play each other at 2 p.m. on Friday. Wilber is the No. 2 seed in the tournament and Wymore is the No. 5 seed.

Sutton is the No. 1 seed in the C4 Tournament and they will open against sixth-seeded Geneva. Third-seeded SOS will play fourth-seeded UBC to open the tournament.

Adams and Tecumseh will play in the C5 Area Tournament in Hebron. Adams is the No. 5 seed and they will play fourth-seeded Hebron at 8 p.m. on Friday. The winner of that will play top-seeded Alma at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Tecumseh is the No. 3 seed and will play No. 2 seed BDS at 6 p.m. Friday. With a win, they would play at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The winner of both Class C Area Tournaments will advance to the Class C State Tournament in Palmer.

