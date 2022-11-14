Alex Gordon inducted into Nebraska Baseball HOF

Arguably the best player ever to come out of the Cornhusker State, Alex Gordon, finally took his spot in the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame.

Gordon, along with six other players, were inducted Sunday night at Country Cookin' Restaurant in Beatrice, which is the home of the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame.

Gordon, a Lincoln native and Lincoln Southeast graduate, played three years at the University of Nebraska where he helped lead the team to their third College World Series. He is in the top 10 in many career offensive categories for the Huskers despite only playing three years

He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals where he won eight Gold Gloves and ranks in the top 10 in multiple Royals offensive categories and was a three-time American League All-Star. The top highlight of his career was his game-tying home run in Game 1 of the 2015 World Series against the New York Mets.

Gordon was inducted by Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame President Bob Steinkamp, who compared Gordon's popularity in Kansas City to that of Major League Baseball Hall of Fame player George Brett.

Steinkamp reminisced about the day former Nebraska head coach Rob Childress told him about Gordon's desire to stay in Nebraska during the summer after his freshman year to play for the Beatrice Bruins.

"I about fell over," Steinkamp said. "If I had to pick one out of the thousand players I coached, that guy right there -- Alex Gordon -- is the best I ever coached. There's no doubt this guy belongs in the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame and I'm sure he'll soon be in the Royals Hall of Fame."

Gordon took the podium and immediately expressed his gratitude for being inducted. He thanked his coaches, teammates and family for their contributions to his career.

Gordon said at a young age, he wanted to play baseball at LSU, but saw the positive direction the Husker program was going thanks to great players like Will Bolt and Jeff Leise, who were both in attendance Sunday night.

Gordon recalled a funny story about how he told former Nebraska head coach Dave Van Horn that he would commit to Nebraska, but only if Van Horn stayed.

Van Horn, who had been rumored to be considering the head coaching job at Arkansas, gave Gordon his word that he'd stay.

"So I signed and we had a great handshake and then a week later, he was gone," Gordon said, drawing a roar of laughter from the crowd.

Despite Van Horn's departure, Gordon never had a doubt that he made the right decision to sign with Nebraska.

"I was lucky enough to have guys like Rob Childress and Mike Anderson step in," Gordon said. "I was in good hands. I knew this is where I wanted to be. It had nothing to do with Dave Van Horn. I loved Nebraska, I knew this was my home and I wanted to stay close by."

Gordon then expressed heartfelt thank yous to his family, especially his older brother and his mother and late father.

"I love my family, they were my biggest supporters," Gordon said. "I also want to thank everybody for being here tonight. this is an amazing event. I want to thank the community and just the game of baseball."

Getting inducted along with Gordon was his high school and college teammate Jeff Christy, a catcher who is now an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska.

Christy caught a Nebraska school record 64 games and was also integral in Nebraska' appearance in the College World Series. He was drafted by the Minnesota Twins, where he rose to the AAA level, but never quite made it to the Majors since he was behind future MLB Hall of Famer Joe Mauer.

Christy played two seasons for the Bruins and Steinkamp said he was one of the top two defensive catchers he ever coached.

"He just kept getting better an better and turned himself into a really good hitter -- especially a clutch hitter," Steinkamp said. "But he could catch and throw as good as anybody in the country."

Christy, who described himself as a Lincoln, Nebraska kid who always had a ball in his hand growing up, expressed his appreciation for being inducted into the hall of fame.

"What an evening, what a night," Christy said. "It's an honor and privilege to be standing up here with all these guys."

Jeff Leise was also inducted into the hall of fame on Sunday. Leise, an Omaha native, is also known as one of the greatest players in University of Nebraska history. He's second all time in hits, runs scored and triples and was integral in Nebraska's first two trips to the CWS in 2001 and 2002.

Leise said he felt honored to be part of such a great hall of fame class.

"I'm grateful I found something I loved, that I worked hard at and had a little bit of talent at," Leise said. "I'm thankful for this opportunity, thankful to be up here and thankful for you all."

Leise also recalled the summer he played for the Beatrice Bruins after his freshman season with Nebraska -- a season he described as "not good."

"I lived with Bob and it was really a turning point in my career," Leise said. "I had just had that terrible freshman season, but I had a positive experience that following summer in Beatrice and it gave me a lot of confidence and renewed some of my passion for the game, so I owe a lot of that to Bob and he was a big part of my success."

Another inductee Sunday night was Chris Gradoville, an Omaha player who tragically lost his life late last year. Gradoville was a catcher for Creighton from 2004-2007 and was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 24th round.

Gradoville played four seasons in the minor leagues. He reached AAA and caught three innings in an MLB exhibition game.

Accepting on behalf of Gradoville on Sunday was his wife Nikki Gradoville and sister Stephanie Gradoville.

Ken Vergith of Fremont was inducted. Verigth played with Kearney State, where he earned many accolades and is the only Kearney State pitcher ever to hear a win over Nebraska. He's also the only Kearney State pitcher to record three no hitters. He led the semi pro Kearney Stars to a State Semi Pro Championship in 1976..

Charlie Colon of Lincoln was also inducted. He was a Lincoln Northeast graduate who played for Nebraska and was Academic First Team All Big-8 in both 1989 and 1990. He also earned a Big 8 Pitcher of the Week award in 1990. He transferred to Nebraska Wesleyan and earned many accolades there. He's the founder of the Lincoln Polecats Semi-Bro team and was their head coach for 10 years. He followed that up with several more coaching stints in the state.

Eddie Brown was born in Milligan in 1891 but raised in Ohiowa, which he considered home until he moved to California in 1936. He started with semi pro ball and moved his way up and was eventually called up to the Majors by the NY Giants in 1920-21 when they were world champs.

Brown played for Indianapolis in 1922-24 in the American Association and finished the season with the Brooklyn Robins (Dodgers) in 1924, hitting .308 and .306 in both those years. He was traded to the Boston Braves in 1926 where he hit .328 and led the NL in hits with 201. According to one source, he received 15 votes for MVP.

Brown passed in 1956. Monty Nielsen, the Kansas State Registrare Emeritus, provided much of the information on Brown and accepted the induction on his behalf.