The Beatrice co-op swimming and diving team will have one individual and one relay team competing in the consolation final races of the NSAA State Swimming Meet Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The top eight preliminary times in each event qualify for the finals on Saturday while the next eight qualify for a consolation race.

Avery Baumann was able to qualify for consolation races in two individual events and was part of the qualifying relay team.

Baumann qualified for Saturday in the 50-freestyle with a preliminary time of 25.17, which was the 14th best. She will swim in the consolation race on Saturday. She will also be racing in the consolation race of the 100-freestyle. Her preliminary time of 54.71 was 16th best.

The BNFF girls 200-freestyle relay team of Mikya Lierman, Elise Van Cleave, Jaedyn Baxa and Avery Baumann qualified for Saturday's consolation race. Their preliminary time of 1:43.17 was the 13th best time.

Jaedyn Baxa swam in the preliminaries of the 100-backstroke and her time of 1:03.40 was just short of qualifying for Saturday's consolation race.

Mikya Lierman swam in the 50-freestyle preliminary and her time of 25.94 was 28th best, which falls short of qualifying for Saturday.

The girls 200-medley relay team of Jaedyn Baxa, Addisyn Baxa, Mikya Lierman and Elise Van Cleave finished with a preliminary time of 2:02.28, which was the 25th best preliminary time. That falls short of qualifying for Saturday's races.

The 400-freestyle relay team of Avery Baumann, Elise Van Cleave, Tabitha Crawford and Jaedy Baxa also competed in the preliminaries on Friday, but their time was disqualified.

BNFF had one boy qualify for the state meet. Reed Mueller competed in the preliminaries of the 100-freestyle and finished with a time of 52.87, which was good enough for 32nd, which fell short of qualifying for Saturday's races.

All swimmers and divers in Nebraska compete in the same class, which means BNFF athletes are competing against everybody in the state, including all the Omaha and Lincoln schools.

The BNFF swimming and diving meet concludes on Saturday with the consolation and championship races set to begin at 11 a.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.