BDS wins MUDECAS volleyball championship

The Lady Eagles also played 11 different girls throughout the match, which Alfs also said made a difference.

"Our girls attack," Alfs said. "I feel confident with any attackers we have on the front row at any time. We were able to move the ball around. Our serve receive was on tonight and we were able to mix it up. If we hadn't been on with our serve receive, it probably would have been a different match."

In both sets, BDS led the majority of the time, but had to deal with late surges by the Griffins. In the second set, BDS led 17-12, but saw that lead dissolve late with Diller-Odell eventually taking a 21-20 lead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

BDS would be able to score five of the last seven points, though, to get the 25-23 win to claim the match.

Alfs said when Diller-Odell made their run, her team's passing was a little off, but they were able to make the adjustment.

"Our girls to a great job of keeping their composure," Alfs said. "We look at the big picture and look at it point by point. I felt like our girls kept their composure, didn't get rattled and played competitive ball."

Alffs believes winning MUDECAS will help propel her team forward throughout the rest of the season.