BDS wins MUDECAS volleyball championship

Bruning-Davenport-Shickley powered their way past Diller-Odell Thursday night to claim the MUDECAS A Division Championship.
BDS, ranked No. 5 in Class D1, beat the Class D2 No. 3 ranked Lady Griffins in two sets 25-22, 25-23 at the Truman Center on the campus of Southeast Community College in Beatrice.
BDS head coach Kari Jo Alfs said the MUDECAS Tournament is always filled with high caliber volleyball teams and 2021 was no exception.
"It was really tough voting on the seeding this year because of all the good teams," Alfs said. "The caliber of ball at MUDECAS is extremely high and we are excited to come out on top. Diller-Odell is a great team as is Falls City Sacred Heart. Those teams will be in Lincoln at the end of the year and and we're thankful we won't have to see them since we're in D1."
Diller-Odell is the two-time defending state champion and was coming off a win against undefeated Class D2 No. 1 ranked Falls City Sacred Heart on Tuesday night.
Despite the momentum from that big win, BDS was able to neutralize the Griffin attack with a big front line.
"We put up a really big block and with that block, it allows our defenders to work around that block and fill the open spots," Alfs said. "Having a big block like that is huge. They're trying to hit around and hit over and I think that was key tonight."
The Lady Eagles also played 11 different girls throughout the match, which Alfs also said made a difference.
"Our girls attack," Alfs said. "I feel confident with any attackers we have on the front row at any time. We were able to move the ball around. Our serve receive was on tonight and we were able to mix it up. If we hadn't been on with our serve receive, it probably would have been a different match."
In both sets, BDS led the majority of the time, but had to deal with late surges by the Griffins. In the second set, BDS led 17-12, but saw that lead dissolve late with Diller-Odell eventually taking a 21-20 lead.
BDS would be able to score five of the last seven points, though, to get the 25-23 win to claim the match.
Alfs said when Diller-Odell made their run, her team's passing was a little off, but they were able to make the adjustment.
"Our girls to a great job of keeping their composure," Alfs said. "We look at the big picture and look at it point by point. I felt like our girls kept their composure, didn't get rattled and played competitive ball."
Alffs believes winning MUDECAS will help propel her team forward throughout the rest of the season.
"We play in the Crossroads Conference, which is a tough conference," Alfs said. "So for us to come out of here with three huge wins -- that's a big momentum builder. Especially after losing a few games earlier in the season. We are still a pretty young team and we're moving a lot of girls around, so to come out on top in this tournament just helps build our confidence."
Lady O avenges loss to Malcolm
The Beatrice volleyball team fell to Malcolm earlier in the season, but they weren't having it again Thursday night on a "Pink Out" night at the Ozone in Beatrice.
The Lady O beat Class C1 No. 9 ranked Malcolm in straight sets 25-19, 25-19, 25-22. Beatrice had previously played Malcolm at the Beatrice Invite on Sept. 4 and fell in two sets 25-18, 25-20.
Ellie Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with seven kills while Emily Allen and Kiera Busboom had five kills each, Chelsea Leners had two kills and Jaiden Coudeyras and Annie Gleason had a kill each. Coudeyras aslo had 17 assists in the match.
The Lady O had 11 ace serves in the match. Jurgens and Leners had three each while Coudeyras and Busboom had two each and Addie Hatcliff had one ace.
The Beatrice volleyball team is now 5-5 on the season and will be in action again on Monday when they travel to Fairbury.
Leners had four blocks, Busboom had three blocks and Allen and Gleason had two blocks each. Hatcliff had 15 digs.