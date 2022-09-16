 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BDS wins MUDECAS volleyball championship

The Bruning-Davenport-Shickley volleyball team captured their second consecutive MUDECAS A Division Championship Thursday night.

BDS, who is rated No. 5 in Class D1 and was the No. 2 seed in the MUDECAS B Division, swept fourth-seeded Palmyra 25-13. 25-18 at the Truman Center in Beatrice.

The first set was close early on, but the Eagles were able to build an 11-7 lead, forcing Palmyra to take their first timeout.

With the score 14-11, BDS scored three straight points, which included a double block by Kinzley Bohling and Malory Dickson. That made it 17-11 and forced Palmyra into their second timeout.

Out of the timeout, Dickson and Kinzley Bohling registered back-to-back kills to make it 19-11.

Palmyra ended the run with a point to make it 19-12, but two kills from Campbell Bohling and Kinzey Bohling followed by a block from Cloey Carlson made it 22-12. BDS would coast to the 25-13 win from there.

In the second set, the two teams battled to a 10-10 tie before BDS rattled off three straight points to make it 13-10, forcing a Palmyra timeout.

Out of the timeout, BDS scored three straight points, including kills from Kinzley Bohling and Carslon, making it 16-10.

Palmyra got back within two at 17-15, but BDS would score five straight points to make it 22-15. Hayley Sliva had a kill during the run while Campbell Bohling had an ace serve.

BDS would be able to coast to the 25-18 win from there, taking the set 2-0 and clinching the championship.

BDS' tournament run started with a two set win over Sterling followed by a three set win over Johnson-Brock in the semifinals. With the three wins, BDS improves to 9-2 on the season. Palmyra falls to 9-2 on the season.

Earlier in the night, Meridian captured the MUDECAS B Division Championship with a sweep of Tri County 25-14, 25-21.

In the A Division third place match, Falls City Sacred Heart swept Johnson-Brock 25-20, 25-8 and in the B Division third place match, Johnson County Central swept Humbolt-Table Rock-Steinauer 25-13, 25-23.

In the A Division consolation match, Freeman swept Diller-Odell 27-25, 25-18 and in the B Division consolation match, Lewiston swept Pawnee City 26-24, 25-13.

All MUDECAS Volleyball Teams

A Division First Team

-JessaLynn Hudson, BDS

-Rylie Hale-Keller, Palmyra

-Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell

-Hayley Sliva, BDS

-Libbie Ball, Palmyra

-Ashley Schlegal, BDS

A Division Honorable Mention

-Malorie Staskal, Exeter-Milligan

-Macy Richardson, Sterling

-Lexi Winkle, Freeman

-MaKinley Scholl, Sacred Heart

-Taryn Ottemann, Johnson-Brock

-Olivia Eickhoff, Sacred Heart

-Natalie Knippelmeyer, Johnson-Brock

-Campbell Bohling, BDS

-Faith Holland, Freeman

-Maddie Busch, Palmyra

B Division First Team

-Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian

-Ashley Beethe, JCC

-Jaala Stewart, Meridian

-Ella Clark, Tri County

-Kaira Niederklein, Meridian

-Jaylee Sobotka, Meridian

B Division Honorable Mention

-Callie Cooper, Southern

-Pricill Cabrales, Parkview Christian

-Meagan Sanders, Lewiston

-Madi Fender, Pawnee City

-Avery Dierberger, HTRS

-Laramie Glathar, HTRS

-Arely Cabrales, JCC

-Addison Paxton, Tri County

-Meila Gronemeyer, Tri County

-Bailey Holtmeier, Meridian

