BDS wins MUDECAS volleyball championship

The Bruning-Davenport-Shickley volleyball team captured their second consecutive MUDECAS A Division Championship Thursday night.

BDS, who is rated No. 5 in Class D1 and was the No. 2 seed in the MUDECAS B Division, swept fourth-seeded Palmyra 25-13. 25-18 at the Truman Center in Beatrice.

The first set was close early on, but the Eagles were able to build an 11-7 lead, forcing Palmyra to take their first timeout.

With the score 14-11, BDS scored three straight points, which included a double block by Kinzley Bohling and Malory Dickson. That made it 17-11 and forced Palmyra into their second timeout.

Out of the timeout, Dickson and Kinzley Bohling registered back-to-back kills to make it 19-11.

Palmyra ended the run with a point to make it 19-12, but two kills from Campbell Bohling and Kinzey Bohling followed by a block from Cloey Carlson made it 22-12. BDS would coast to the 25-13 win from there.

In the second set, the two teams battled to a 10-10 tie before BDS rattled off three straight points to make it 13-10, forcing a Palmyra timeout.

Out of the timeout, BDS scored three straight points, including kills from Kinzley Bohling and Carslon, making it 16-10.

Palmyra got back within two at 17-15, but BDS would score five straight points to make it 22-15. Hayley Sliva had a kill during the run while Campbell Bohling had an ace serve.

BDS would be able to coast to the 25-18 win from there, taking the set 2-0 and clinching the championship.

BDS' tournament run started with a two set win over Sterling followed by a three set win over Johnson-Brock in the semifinals. With the three wins, BDS improves to 9-2 on the season. Palmyra falls to 9-2 on the season.

Earlier in the night, Meridian captured the MUDECAS B Division Championship with a sweep of Tri County 25-14, 25-21.

In the A Division third place match, Falls City Sacred Heart swept Johnson-Brock 25-20, 25-8 and in the B Division third place match, Johnson County Central swept Humbolt-Table Rock-Steinauer 25-13, 25-23.

In the A Division consolation match, Freeman swept Diller-Odell 27-25, 25-18 and in the B Division consolation match, Lewiston swept Pawnee City 26-24, 25-13.

All MUDECAS Volleyball Teams A Division First Team -JessaLynn Hudson, BDS -Rylie Hale-Keller, Palmyra -Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell -Hayley Sliva, BDS -Libbie Ball, Palmyra -Ashley Schlegal, BDS A Division Honorable Mention -Malorie Staskal, Exeter-Milligan -Macy Richardson, Sterling -Lexi Winkle, Freeman -MaKinley Scholl, Sacred Heart -Taryn Ottemann, Johnson-Brock -Olivia Eickhoff, Sacred Heart -Natalie Knippelmeyer, Johnson-Brock -Campbell Bohling, BDS -Faith Holland, Freeman -Maddie Busch, Palmyra B Division First Team -Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian -Ashley Beethe, JCC -Jaala Stewart, Meridian -Ella Clark, Tri County -Kaira Niederklein, Meridian -Jaylee Sobotka, Meridian B Division Honorable Mention -Callie Cooper, Southern -Pricill Cabrales, Parkview Christian -Meagan Sanders, Lewiston -Madi Fender, Pawnee City -Avery Dierberger, HTRS -Laramie Glathar, HTRS -Arely Cabrales, JCC -Addison Paxton, Tri County -Meila Gronemeyer, Tri County -Bailey Holtmeier, Meridian