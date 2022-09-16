BDS wins MUDECAS volleyball championship

The Bruning-Davenport-Shickley volleyball team captured their second consecutive MUDECAS A Division Championship Thursday night.
BDS, who is rated No. 5 in Class D1 and was the No. 2 seed in the MUDECAS B Division, swept fourth-seeded Palmyra 25-13. 25-18 at the Truman Center in Beatrice.
The first set was close early on, but the Eagles were able to build an 11-7 lead, forcing Palmyra to take their first timeout.
With the score 14-11, BDS scored three straight points, which included a double block by Kinzley Bohling and Malory Dickson. That made it 17-11 and forced Palmyra into their second timeout.
Out of the timeout, Dickson and Kinzley Bohling registered back-to-back kills to make it 19-11.
Palmyra ended the run with a point to make it 19-12, but two kills from Campbell Bohling and Kinzey Bohling followed by a block from Cloey Carlson made it 22-12. BDS would coast to the 25-13 win from there.
In the second set, the two teams battled to a 10-10 tie before BDS rattled off three straight points to make it 13-10, forcing a Palmyra timeout.
Out of the timeout, BDS scored three straight points, including kills from Kinzley Bohling and Carslon, making it 16-10.
Palmyra got back within two at 17-15, but BDS would score five straight points to make it 22-15. Hayley Sliva had a kill during the run while Campbell Bohling had an ace serve.
BDS would be able to coast to the 25-18 win from there, taking the set 2-0 and clinching the championship.
BDS' tournament run started with a two set win over Sterling followed by a three set win over Johnson-Brock in the semifinals. With the three wins, BDS improves to 9-2 on the season. Palmyra falls to 9-2 on the season.
Earlier in the night, Meridian captured the MUDECAS B Division Championship with a sweep of Tri County 25-14, 25-21.
In the A Division third place match, Falls City Sacred Heart swept Johnson-Brock 25-20, 25-8 and in the B Division third place match, Johnson County Central swept Humbolt-Table Rock-Steinauer 25-13, 25-23.
In the A Division consolation match, Freeman swept Diller-Odell 27-25, 25-18 and in the B Division consolation match, Lewiston swept Pawnee City 26-24, 25-13.
All MUDECAS Volleyball Teams
A Division First Team
-JessaLynn Hudson, BDS
-Rylie Hale-Keller, Palmyra
-Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell
-Hayley Sliva, BDS
-Libbie Ball, Palmyra
-Ashley Schlegal, BDS
A Division Honorable Mention
-Malorie Staskal, Exeter-Milligan
-Macy Richardson, Sterling
-Lexi Winkle, Freeman
-MaKinley Scholl, Sacred Heart
-Taryn Ottemann, Johnson-Brock
-Olivia Eickhoff, Sacred Heart
-Natalie Knippelmeyer, Johnson-Brock
-Campbell Bohling, BDS
-Faith Holland, Freeman
-Maddie Busch, Palmyra
B Division First Team
-Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian
-Ashley Beethe, JCC
-Jaala Stewart, Meridian
-Ella Clark, Tri County
-Kaira Niederklein, Meridian
-Jaylee Sobotka, Meridian
B Division Honorable Mention
-Callie Cooper, Southern
-Pricill Cabrales, Parkview Christian
-Meagan Sanders, Lewiston
-Madi Fender, Pawnee City
-Avery Dierberger, HTRS
-Laramie Glathar, HTRS
-Arely Cabrales, JCC
-Addison Paxton, Tri County
-Meila Gronemeyer, Tri County
-Bailey Holtmeier, Meridian