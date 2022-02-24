Beatrice beats Norris to claim B-1 Subdistrict

The Beatrice Orangemen put together a solid second half to defeat rival Norris in the B-1 Subdistrict Final.

Beatrice, the No. 1 seed in the subdistrict, defeated second-seeded Norris 49-42 Wednesday night at the Ozone in Beatrice and will now advance to a district final game.

It was Norris that controlled most of the first quarter on Wednesday. After Beatrice's Crew Meints opened the games scoring with a free throw, Norris came back with a basket from Wyatt Wubbels and a three pointer by Cooper Hausmann to make it 5-1.

Elliot Jurgens would score his first basket of the game and Luke Feist followed that up with a fast break lay up to tie the game 5-5, but Norris' J.T. Behrends knocked down a three pointer to give the Titans the lead back. Wubbels followed that up with two straight baskets to extend the Titan lead to 12-5.

Jurgens would get a steal and a basket for the Orangemen to make it 12-7 after one quarter.

Meints opened the second quarter with a three pointer and a basket by Jurgens and a steal and lay up by Shelton Crawford gave Beatrice a 14-12 lead.

Wubbels ended the Beatrice run with a basket, but Tucker Timmerman came back with a basket off an assist from Jurgens to make it 16-14.

Norris' Mitch Hobza would score the game's next five points to give Norris a 19-17 lead. Crawford's basket at the end of the second quarter made it 19-18 at the half in favor of the Titans.

Beatrice opened the third quarter on a 4-0 run thanks to two free throws by Timmerman and a steal and lay up by Jurgens. Wubbels ended the run with a basket in the post, but a jumper by Jurgens and a three pointer by Crawford made it 27-21, Beatrice.

Norris' Myles Hoehne ended the run with a three pointer, but Crawford came back with a three pointer of his own. Wubbels finished the third quarter scoring with another basket in the post, making it 30-26 entering the fourth quarter.

Jurgens would score off an assist from Timmerman at the beginning of the fourth quarter and Crawford followed that up with a put back basket to make it 34-26.

After a free throw by Wubbels and a steal and lay up by Hoehne made it 34-29, Meints would come back with three straight free throws to extend the lead back to eight.

Hobza would knock down a three pointer for Norris and Feist would answer with a put back basket to make it 39-32.

Norris' Hoehne then got fouled behind the three point line and was able to make all three free throws to make it 39-35.

Timmerman and Hoehne traded baskets to make it 41-37. Another basket by Crawford and a free throw by Feist made it 44-37. Jurgens would make four free throws down the stretch and Feist added one free throw, allowing Beatrice to hold on for the 49-42 win.

Beatrice was led by Jurgens' 16 points while Crawford had 14, Meints had seven and Feist and Timmerman had six each.

Wubbels led Norris with 13 points while Hoehne had 12, Hobza had eight, Hausmann had six and Behrends had three.

Beatrice is now 14-5 on the season and will host a district final. The date, time and opponent is yet to be determined. Norris drops to 9-15 and will have to wait and see if they get into a district final.

