Beatrice beats Omaha South 4-2

OMAHA -- The Beatrice baseball team stretched their winning streak to three with a 4-3 win over Omaha South on the road on Thursday.

Parker Tegtmeier pitched the first four inning for Beatrice, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while strikin gout six and walking two. Adam DeBoer picked up the win, pitching three innings and giving up no runs on one hit while striking out seven and walking none.

Beatrice jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Jaxson Blackburn led off with a single, stole second and went to third on a ground out. DeBoer's RBI single made it 1-0.

The Orangemen got two more runs in the third inning. Shelton Crawford reached on an error to lead off the inning and Blackburn singles. Both runners advanced on Max Reis' sacrifice bunt and a walk to DeBoer loaded the bases with one out.

Tucker Timmerman walked, which forced in a run and Austin Burroughs' RBI single made it 3-0. Beatrice was looking for more in the inning, but a double play would end the threat.

A walk, two singles and a sacrifice fly led to two runs for Omaha South in the bottom of the third, cutting the Beatrice lead to 3-2. They then tied it with a two-out rally in the fourth. Three straight singles led to the run.

The game remain tied until the top of the sixth. With one out, Trey Henning and Crawford both singled. Beatrice would still have runners at first and second after the second out of the inning was recorded. Max Reis' two-out RBI single made it 4-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, Omaha South would get runners at first and second with one out, but would be unable to push a run across home plate, making the final score 4-3.

Beatrice had eight hits in the game -- all singles. Blackburn had three singles while Reis, DeBoer, Burroughs, Henning and Crawford had one single each.

The Orangemen benefited from seven walks and three Omaha South errors in the game.

Beatrice is now 15-4 on the season and will be in action again on Monday when they travel to Omaha Roncalli.

