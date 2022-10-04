Beatrice falls to Norris in subdistrict semis

WAHOO -- Beatrice's bats went cold after the first inning in a 7-2 loss to Norris in the B-6 Subdistrict semifinals Monday afternoon in Wahoo.

Despite the loss, Beatrice will still likely host a district final game due to their position in the wildcard rankings.

Norris struck first with two runs in the top of the first inning. Allie Bishoff and Maisie Brown led off the game with walks and Brenli Solano's sacrifice bunt moved them to second and third.

Beatrice had hopes of getting out of the inning after a pop out, but a two-RBI single by Alexis Bryant made it 2-0. After a walk to Trinity Becher, Riane Hicks came through with an RBI single to make it 3-0.

The Lady O struck back immediately with two runs in the bottom of the first. Avery Barnard led the inning off with a double and then scored on Riley Schwisow's two-run home run, making it 3-2.

Beatrice would leave runners at first and third, though. They wouldn't score the rest of the game.

Norris tacked on three more runs in the second inning. Ryleigh Ossowski and Bischoff reached on errors and both scored on Brown's two-RBI double, making it 5-2.

A single by Sage Burbach and an RBI single by Bryant made it 6-2.

Both offenses would go cold until the top of the seventh when Norris got an insurance run after Riane Hicks' solo home run, making it 7-2.

Beatrice got runners at first and second in the seventh inning, but would be unable to score them, making the final score 7-2.

Riley Schwisow pitched all seven inning for Beatrice, giving up seven runs (four earned) on nine hits while striking out eight and walking three.

Delanie Roeder and Avery Barnard had a double and a single each. Riley Schwisow had a home run, Hereth had a double and Brooklyn Carlson had a single.

Behrends pitched seven innings for Norris, giving up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking two.

Hick had a home run and a single for Norris while Bryant had a double and a single. Lenah Hillis had two singles while Brown had a double and Solano and Burbach had a single each.

Norris played top-seeded Wahoo in the subdistrict final Monday night. The Lady Titans could still play in a district final even with a loss to Wahoo.

Beatrice (19-5) will await to see who their opponent will be in the district final. A win in the district final would qualify the Lady O for state.