Beatrice falls to Wahoo at subdistricts

Riley Schwisow pitched all six innings, giving up seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits while striking out four and walking three.

Beatrice Coach Gary Lytle said Wahoo is a good team who hit the ball hard and made some good plays. The Lady O just let things get away from them in that fourth inning.

"We had a couple calls that went against us and a couple things that just happened and one thing led to another and it all snowballed," Lytle said. "They scored five runs and that made it a big mountain to climb."

Lytle was proud of how his team didn't give up, nearly getting the tying run to the plate in that seventh inning.

"We came back and gave ourselves an opportunity and that's all you can ask for when you get behind like that," Lytle said.

Beatrice will soon learn who their opponent will be on Friday at Hannibal Park. Lytle said his team just has to put the loss to Wahoo behind them.

"We told our kids to just go get on the bus and put this game behind them," Lytle said. "We are going to come out and work hard tomorrow and get ready for Friday. N matter who the opponent is, we're going to come out and compete and take care of our things and hopefully that will be enough to advance on."