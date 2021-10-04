Beatrice falls to Wahoo at subdistricts

WAHOO -- The Beatrice softball team split a pair of games at the B-5 Subdistrict Tournament in Wahoo on Monday.
Beatrice won their first game over Norris 6-2, but lost to Wahoo in the subdistrict final 7-4.
Despite the loss, Beatrice will still host a district final game on Friday against an opponent yet to be determined. A win in that game will send the Lady O to state in Hastings.
In the championship against Wahoo, neither team scored until the third inning when Beatrice broke through for a run. Riley Schwisow walked, stole second and went to third on an error.
She would then score when Paisley Belding reached on an error, making it 1-0.
Wahoo immediately tied it with a lead off solo home run in the fourth. They would then proceed to score four more runs to make it 5-1. They then extended their lead to 7-1 in the sixth inning.
The Lady O would try to rally in the seventh. With one out, Jane DeBoer walked, Laney Workman single and Delanie Roeder reached on an error, which allowed a run to score. Jaidyn Vanschoiack's RBI single made it 7-3.
Avery Barnard's sacrifice fly made it 7-4, but a fly out would then end the game.
Beatrice had five hits in the game-- all singles. Jaidyn Vanschoiack had two singles while Belding, Workman and Roeder had a single each.
Riley Schwisow pitched all six innings, giving up seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits while striking out four and walking three.
Beatrice Coach Gary Lytle said Wahoo is a good team who hit the ball hard and made some good plays. The Lady O just let things get away from them in that fourth inning.
"We had a couple calls that went against us and a couple things that just happened and one thing led to another and it all snowballed," Lytle said. "They scored five runs and that made it a big mountain to climb."
Lytle was proud of how his team didn't give up, nearly getting the tying run to the plate in that seventh inning.
"We came back and gave ourselves an opportunity and that's all you can ask for when you get behind like that," Lytle said.
Beatrice will soon learn who their opponent will be on Friday at Hannibal Park. Lytle said his team just has to put the loss to Wahoo behind them.
"We told our kids to just go get on the bus and put this game behind them," Lytle said. "We are going to come out and work hard tomorrow and get ready for Friday. N matter who the opponent is, we're going to come out and compete and take care of our things and hopefully that will be enough to advance on."
In Beatrice's 6-2 win over Norris in their subdistrict opener, it was the Lady Titans that jumped out to an early lead when McKenna Becher led off with a solo home run.
The Lady O answered with two runs in bottom of the first. Avery Barnard led off with a single and then scored on Riley Schwisow's RBI triple. Schwisow would then score on Paisley Belding's RBI single to make it 2-1.
Norris would tie it in the third inning. With one out, Becher singled and Delaney White walked. Alexis Bishoff's RBI single made it 2-2.
Beatrice would regain the lead in the bottom of the third. Schwisow led off with a single and then went all the way to third on a ground out. She would score on Jane DeBoer's RBI single to make it 3-2.
DeBoer went to second on a passed ball before Laney Workman's RBI single made it 4-2. Delanie Roeder's RBI double would extend the lead to 5-2. Roeder than stole third and then scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-2, which would be the final score.
Schwisow pitched all seven innings for Beatrice, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out five and walking two.
Jacee Carlow pitched for Norris, giving up six earned runs on 11 hits while striking out one and walking two.
Norris falls to 15-13 on the season and will still likely qualify for a district final game due to their position in the wildcard standings.