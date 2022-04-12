Beatrice girls fall at home to Ralston

The Beatrice girls soccer team is struggling with injuries right now, so they are depending on new girls to step up and fill the void.

The Lady O fell to Ralston 4-0 Monday night at the House of Orange, but Beatrice Coach Bryan Heinz said he likes some of the things he saw.

"We are short a couple girls right now due to injury, which caused us to move some girls around," Heinz said. "That gave an opportunity for some of our bench players to get some minutes, which we were pleased with."

Two players that Heinz was particularly pleased with were Olivia Jones and Bryn Fugett.

"Olivia played exceptionally well in the center defensive position bringing her aggressiveness to the center of the field," Heinz said. "Our wingers were physical and a presence on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Bryn played one of her best games as a right back and we are proud of her for that since she is such a young player."

Heinz said moving forward, they will look to get more creative on offense and get some of their weapons into a better place to score goals without wearing themselves out early in the game defensively.

The Lady O was having a good stretch of games prior to the Ralston game. On Friday night, in a makeup game against Auburn, the team made an early mistake that resulted in an Auburn goal, but the team was able to bounce back in the second half. Two free kicks taken by Lupita Cuevas resulted goals, which resulted in a 2-1 victory for Beatrice.

Beatrice then played in a triangular on Saturday. Their first match against Crete went to overtime and with four minutes to go in the second overtime, Cuevas was able to find the back of the net to give the Lady O the 1-0 win.

The team had to take the field again 20 minutes later for a match against Plattsmouth. Beatrice went toe-to-toe with Plattsmouth and the game went to three rounds of penalty kicks, but Plattsmouth would eventually get the win.

"Jordyn Vanschoiack came up with some key saves in the shootout as well as both games," Heinz said. "In regular time, she was very aggressive and making good saves. She's really showing excellent growth and maturity as a starting goalkeeper. In the penalty kicks, she came up with three big saves, one of which was the fifth shot, keeping her team in it."

Beatrice is now 3-7 on the season after the very busy week.

"All in all, the takeaway is a very young and small team played a lot of soccer in a short amount of time," Heinz said. "We were able to go more than 230 minutes without conceding a goal in regular time. That is very positive for us being that young. With two games left to go before conference, this team is hungry to get some victories."

The Lady O will travel to Nebraska City on Thursday before hosting their final regular season home game next Tuesday against Conestoga.

