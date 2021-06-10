Beatrice Neapco Juniors split weekday games

Starling's ground out brought in another run and Deegan Nelson reached on an error, which brought in another run to make it 10-0.

Beatrice would get Lincoln Northeast in order in the bottom of the fifth inning, ending the game due to the run rule.

Trevin Lang pitched all five innings, giving up no earned runs on two hits while striking out five and walking one.

Mason Leonard had two doubles and Trey Henning had two singles for Neapco. Blackburn, Starlin, Nelson, Hamilton, Belding and Buhr had a single each.

In there 17-14 loss to Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday at Christenson Field, Neapco fell behind 15-0 in the first two innings, but rallied for three runs in the second inning, six runs in the third inning and five runs in the fifth inning to get back within two at 16-14.

Lincoln Southeast scored an insurance run in the fifth inning and Beatrice failed to score in the bottom of the fifth before the game was called due to the time limit.

Beatrice couldn't overcome nine defensive errors in the game.