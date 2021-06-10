Beatrice Neapco Juniors split weekday games

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors split a pair of weekday games against Lincoln opponents on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Beatrice defeated Lincoln Northeast 10-0 in five innings Tuesday at Densmore Field in Lincoln, but fell to Lincoln Southeast 17-14 Wednesday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.
In their 10-0 win over Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday, Neapco scored one run in the second inning. Luke Hamilton got the rally started with a single and Colton Belding reached on an error, which put runners at first and third.
Mason Leonard then grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed a run to score and made it 1-0.
Beatrice piled on five runs in the third inning. Eastin Starlin and Deegan Nelson got the inning started with back to back singles and Tevin Lang reached on an error to load the bases with nobody out.
Hamilton then reached on an error, which allowed two runs to score. Belding also reached on an error, which allowed two more runs to score, making it 5-0.
A double by Leonard and a single by Trey Henning brought one more run in, making it 6-0.
Neapco would score four more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Belding singled and Leonard doubled to lead off the inning. Henning's RBI single brought in one run. Josh Buhr singled to load the bases and Blackburn's RBI single made it 8-0.
Starling's ground out brought in another run and Deegan Nelson reached on an error, which brought in another run to make it 10-0.
Beatrice would get Lincoln Northeast in order in the bottom of the fifth inning, ending the game due to the run rule.
Trevin Lang pitched all five innings, giving up no earned runs on two hits while striking out five and walking one.
Mason Leonard had two doubles and Trey Henning had two singles for Neapco. Blackburn, Starlin, Nelson, Hamilton, Belding and Buhr had a single each.
In there 17-14 loss to Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday at Christenson Field, Neapco fell behind 15-0 in the first two innings, but rallied for three runs in the second inning, six runs in the third inning and five runs in the fifth inning to get back within two at 16-14.
Lincoln Southeast scored an insurance run in the fifth inning and Beatrice failed to score in the bottom of the fifth before the game was called due to the time limit.
Beatrice couldn't overcome nine defensive errors in the game.
They did have 12 hits offensively. Deegan Nelson had three singles and three RBI's while Trevin Lang had a double, a single and two runs scored. Trey Henning had two singles and Josh Buhr had a single, four RBI's and one run scored.
Jaxson Blackburn, Collin Mangnall, Ty Weichel and John Riesen had a single each.
Dominic Salazar pitched the first 1.1 innings while Wyatt Mcginty pitched three innings. Luke Feist pitched the last two-thirds of an inning.
The Neapco Juniors are now 12-2 on the season and will be in action again this weekend when they travel to the Waverly Tournament.
The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors also played Lincoln Southeast Wednesday night. For those results, see Friday's Daily Sun.