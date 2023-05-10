The Beatrice track and field teams will be sending four additional athletes to the NSAA State Meet.

The Lady O already had four automatic qualifiers after Tuesday's B-3 District Meet in Waverly. Those qualifiers were Avery Barnard, Riley Schwisow, Morgan Maschmann and Jaelynne Kosmos.

Brooke Gleason and Anna Gleason will join the Lady O team at state as they were members of the qualifying 400-relay team along with Barnard and Schwisow.

The Beatrice boys got two runners into the state meet. By meeting additional qualifying standards, Taylor Schaaf qualified in the 200-meter dash while Josiah Quinones qualified in the 800-meter run.

Norris already had a strong number of athletes qualifying for state automatically, but will be sending several additional qualifiers.

Gracie Kircher quailfied in the discus while Tanna Petsche, who was already on a qualifying relay team, qualified in the 3,200-meter run. Jordyn Williams, who had already qualified in the triple jump, also qualified in the long jump.

The Norris girls 400-relay team of Rosie Hadley, Kalli Grummert, Gracie Kircher and Alivia Hausmann qualified for state

For the Norris boys, Sam Talero qualified in the 800-meter run as did the 3,200-relay team of Talero, Peyton McMurray, Riley Boonstra and Spencer Brightman.

Fairbury also had several more qualifiers in addition to automatic qualifiers Mikya Lierman and Lily Davis. The Fairbury girls 3,200-relay team of Micah Friesen, Davis, Sam Starr and Hannah Robertson qualified. Sam Starr also qualified in the 800-meter run.

For the Fairbury boys, Devon Carel qualified in the 400-meter dash.

The Class A and B portion of the NSAA State Track and Field Meet is scheduled for May 17 and 18 at Omaha Burke Stadium.

For Sunland state qualifiers in Class C and D, see Friday and Saturday's editions of the Daily Sun. The Class C and D portion of the NSAA State track Meet will take place May 19-20 at Omaha Burke Stadium.