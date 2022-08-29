Beatrice softball goes 2-1 at LPS Invite

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice softball team picked up two wins at the Lincoln Public Schools Invite on Saturday at Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln.

Beatrice opened the tournament with a 16-10 win over Elkhorn North.

Sadie Hereth led the way for Beatrice offensively. She had a home run, two singles, six RBI's and two runs scored. Delanie Roeder had a triple, a single, two RBIs and two runs scored. Avery Barnard had two singles, two walks and three runs scored.

Riley Schwisow had a double, three walks, two RBI's and three runs scored., Jordyn Vanschoiack and Lucy DeBoer had a double each while Brooklyn Carlson had a single.

Layla Boyko pitched 2.1 innings giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out four and walking four. Kelby Rupprecht pitched 1.2 innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking one.

Beatrice won their second game 5-4 over Lincoln North Star in five innings.

Hereth ahd a double, a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Paisley Belding had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Riley Schwisow had two singles while Barnard, Roeder and Jane DeBoer had a single each.

Riley Schwisow pitched all five innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out three and walking one.

In their final game of the day, Beatrice fell to Millard South 12-2 in four innings.

Beatrice had just three hits in the game. Riley Schwisow had a double while Belding and Hereth had a single each.

Boyko took the loss in the circle for the Lady O while Riley Schwisow and Rupprecht also pitched in the game.

Beatrice is now 7-2 on the season and will be in action on Tuesday when they host Wahoo at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

Other Sunland scores Freeman 8, Cass 5 Yutan-Mead 2, Freeman 1 Falls City 9, Freeman 1 Southern 9, FCEMF 5 Twin River 6, Southern 1 Fillmore Central/EM 5, Southern 4 Grand Island CC 9, Fairbury 2 Fairbury 12, Platteview 2 Aurora 13, Fairbury 6 HAC 15, Wilber-Clatonia 5 Alliance 18, Wilber-Clatonia 11