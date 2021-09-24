Beatrice softball rolls past Crete

The Beatrice softball team fell behind early against Crete Thursday night but recovered nicely in a dominant win.

The Lady O defeated Crete 14-6 at Hannibal Park in Beatrice, improving their record to 13-5 on the season.

It was Crete that struck first, though, with four runs in the top of the second inning. A triple, two doubles, a single and an error led to the runs for the Lady Cardinals.

Beatrice answered immediately with three runs in the bottom of the second. Lucy DeBoer and Jane DeBoer got things rolling with consecutive singles and both would later score on Delanie Roeder's three run home run, cutting the Beatrice deficit to 4-3.

Beatrice added four in the bottom of the third. Lucy and Jane DeBoer got things going again with lead off singles and Laney Workman reached on a dropped third strike to load the bases with nobody out.

A passed ball and an error on the Crete catcher allowed two runs to score, making it 5-4. After a walk to Roeder, Avery Barnard's two-RBI single made it 7-4.

The Lady O would get four more runs in the fourth innings. With one out, Jane DeBoer singled and Workman reached on a fielder's choice. Roeder then singled, but a runner was thrown out at home for the second out of the inning.