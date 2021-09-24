Beatrice softball rolls past Crete

The Beatrice softball team fell behind early against Crete Thursday night but recovered nicely in a dominant win.
The Lady O defeated Crete 14-6 at Hannibal Park in Beatrice, improving their record to 13-5 on the season.
It was Crete that struck first, though, with four runs in the top of the second inning. A triple, two doubles, a single and an error led to the runs for the Lady Cardinals.
Beatrice answered immediately with three runs in the bottom of the second. Lucy DeBoer and Jane DeBoer got things rolling with consecutive singles and both would later score on Delanie Roeder's three run home run, cutting the Beatrice deficit to 4-3.
Beatrice added four in the bottom of the third. Lucy and Jane DeBoer got things going again with lead off singles and Laney Workman reached on a dropped third strike to load the bases with nobody out.
A passed ball and an error on the Crete catcher allowed two runs to score, making it 5-4. After a walk to Roeder, Avery Barnard's two-RBI single made it 7-4.
The Lady O would get four more runs in the fourth innings. With one out, Jane DeBoer singled and Workman reached on a fielder's choice. Roeder then singled, but a runner was thrown out at home for the second out of the inning.
Jaidyn Vanschoiack's two RBI double made it 9-4. Avery Barnard then homered to make it 11-4.
An error, two walks and two singles led to two more runs for Crete in the top of the fifth, making it 11-6.
Beatrice would put the game away in the sixth. Barnard, Mahoney and Schiwsow led off the inning with consecutive singles to load the bases. Paisley Belding's sacrifice fly scored one run before Lucy DeBoer's two RBI double made it 14-6, ending the game due to the run rule.
Barnard led the offense with a home run, two singles, four RBI's and two runs scored. Lucy DeBoer had a double, two singles, two RBI's and two runs scored. Jane DeBoer had three singles and two runs scored.
Roeder had a home run, a single, three RBI's and two runs scored. Mahoney had two singles and a run scored. Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Workman had a double each while Schiwsow had a single.
Schiwsow pitched all six innings, giving up six runs (two earned) on nine hits while striking out five and walking two.
Beatrice will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Ralston.
Other Sunland softball scores
Bennington 12, Norris 2
Fairbury 14, Southern 4