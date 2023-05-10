The Beatrice girls track and field team is sending four athletes to state for sure with a potential for more based on results from district meets across the state.

In Class B districts, the top three finishers in each individual event automatically qualify for state as do the top two teams in each relay.

The Lady O finished with 61.5 points, which was good for fourth place in the team standings behind Norris (140), Waverly (107) and Seward (82).

Avery Barnard, Riley Schwisow, Jaelynne Kosmos and Morgan Maschmann all automatically qualified for state in at least one individual event.

Barnard qualified for state by finishing second in the long jump with a jump of 16-11.50. Barnard also qualified in the 100-meter dash with a third place time of 12.42 and the 200-meter dash with a third place time of 26.06.

Schwisow qualified for state in the 100-hurdles with a third place time of 15.84. Schwisow also qualified in the 300-hurdles with a third place time of 47.28.

Jaelynne Kosmos qualified for state by finishing second in the triple jump with a jump of 35-11.50. Morgan Maschmann qualified for state by finishing third place in the pole vault with a vault of 10-00.

For the district champion Norris girls, Sage Burbach qualified for state by winning a district championship in the shot put with a throw of 46-01.25. Burbach also qualified for state in the discus with a second place throw of 127-03.

Taylor Bredthauer qualified for state by winning a district championship in the long jump with a jump of 18-11.75. Bredthauer also qualified in the 400-meter dash with a third place time of 58.47 and the 200-meter dash with a second place time of 25.57.

Kendall Zavala qualified for state by winning a district championship in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:36.35. Zavala also won a district championship in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:29.86.

Atlee Wallman also qualified in the 3,200-meter run with a third place time of 11:44.81 and the 1,600-meter run with a third place time of 5:36.71.

Jordyn Williams won a district championship in the triple jump with a jump of 36-03.25.

Ellie Thomas qualified for state by winning a district championship in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:18.81. Thomas also qualified in the 400-meter dash with a second place time of 58.05.

The Norris girls 3,200-relay team of Kendall Zavala, Atlee Wallman, Tanna Petsche and Ellie Thomas qualified for state by finishing second with a time of 9:57.84.

The Lady Titan 1,600-relay team of Thomas, Zavala, Delaney Leyden and Bredthauer qualified with a second place time of 4:06.07.

The Norris boys finished second in the team standings with 116 points, putting them behind Waverly's 162 points.

For the Norris boys, Eli Holt qualified for state by winning a district championship in the shot put with a throw of 51-01.25. Holt also qualified in the discus with a second place throw of 143-00.

Caden Hosack won a district championship in the discus with a throw of 146-03. Wyatt Wubbels also qualified for state by finishing third in the discus with a throw of 135-02.

Black Macklin qualified in the long jump with a second place jump of 21-06.50. Brady Wilkinson qualified in the 110-hurdles with a second place time of 15.70 while Trenton Jones qualified in the same event with a third place time of 15.78.

Riley Boonstra qualified for state by winning a district championship in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:13.27 and a district championship in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:27.47.

Brooks Holen qualified in the high jump with a second place jump of 6-03. Motega Clancy qualified with a third place time of 42.22 in the 300-hurdles.

For the Fairbury girls, Mikya Lierman qualified for state by winning a district championship in the pole vault with a vault of 10-06. Allison Davis qualified in the high jump with a third place jump of 5-00.

The Class A and B portion of the NSAA State Track and Field Meet is scheduled for May 17 and 18 at Omaha Burke Stadium.