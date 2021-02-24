Beatrice to host Aurora in district final

The Beatrice Orangemen are just one win away from making the Class B State Tournament and they'll have a chance to get that win on their home floor.
Despite being upset by Nebraska City in the subdistrict semifinals on Monday, Beatrice still earned the No. 6 seed in Class B and they will host 11th-seeded Aurora at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ozone. The winner advances to state.
The Orangemen are 15-6 on the season while Aurora is 16-9. The two teams have already played each other way back on Dec. 12 and Orangemen won that game 57-35 at Aurora.
Beatrice reached a district final game last season, but had to travel to Omaha Roncalli. They fell to the Crimson Pride in that game -- a team that went on to finish state runner-up in Class B.
Norris won their subdistrict and has earned the No. 2 overall seed in Class B. They will host 15h-seeded Elkhorn North at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Norris will also advance to state with a win.
Other Class B district finals on Saturday will be No. 1 seed Alliance hosting No. 16 seed Blair; No. 3 seed Omaha Skutt hosting No. 14 seed Bennington; No. 4 seed Mount Michael hosting No. 13 seed Sidney; No. 5 seed Platteview hosting No. 12 seed Omaha Roncalli; No. 7 seed Elkhorn hosting No. 10 seed Northwest; and No. 8 seed Waverly hosting No. 9 seed Scottsbluff.
The eight winners will make up the Class B State Tournament field, which starts on March 9. The state tournament will be a five day event this year with all games taking place at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The district finals for Class C1, C2, D1 and D2 will be determined after Thursday's subdistrict finals games conclude.