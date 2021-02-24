Beatrice to host Aurora in district final

The Beatrice Orangemen are just one win away from making the Class B State Tournament and they'll have a chance to get that win on their home floor.

Despite being upset by Nebraska City in the subdistrict semifinals on Monday, Beatrice still earned the No. 6 seed in Class B and they will host 11th-seeded Aurora at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ozone. The winner advances to state.

The Orangemen are 15-6 on the season while Aurora is 16-9. The two teams have already played each other way back on Dec. 12 and Orangemen won that game 57-35 at Aurora.

Beatrice reached a district final game last season, but had to travel to Omaha Roncalli. They fell to the Crimson Pride in that game -- a team that went on to finish state runner-up in Class B.

Norris won their subdistrict and has earned the No. 2 overall seed in Class B. They will host 15h-seeded Elkhorn North at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Norris will also advance to state with a win.