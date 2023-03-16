Related to this story
Most Popular
LINCOLN -- The Freeman Falcons put an exclamation point on a dominating season with a win over Amherst in the Class C2 State Championship game.
LINCOLN -- The Freeman Falcons are heading back to the state championship game after an eight year absence.
LINCOLN -- Points were hard to come by for the Tri County Trojans in the Class C2 state semifinals on Friday.
No one wanted this ending. Not to what was the most exciting game of the first two days of state basketball. Not Shelton, not Santee, not the …
LINCOLN -- Behind a 30 point performance from Carter Siems, the Tri County Trojans were able to pick up their first state tournament win since 1988.